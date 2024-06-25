 Skip to main content

Weis Markets on a Remodeling Roll

Regional grocer improves locations in Maryland and Pennsylvania
Lynn Petrak
Weis Md
Weis Markets' remodeled store in Hagerstown, Pa., includes a broader assortment and updated look and feel.

Weis Markets is unveiling a remodeled store in Hagerstown, Md. Located at 12817 Shank Farm Way, the site has been refreshed with updated décor, an expanded product assortment, and a redesigned deli and foodservice section with more prepared meals.

"We are proud to show our dedication to the Hagerstown community with these store improvements, offering a wider selection and an elevated shopping experience for our customers," said Maria Rizzo, VP marketing and advertising. "We extend our gratitude to our store team for their efforts on this project, and to our nonprofit partners who celebrated our grand reopening with us.”

To mark the occasion, Weis Markets donated $1,500 each to three local nonprofit groups: the Community Rescue Service, Brooke’s House and Antietam Fire Company. 

This is the latest store enhancement for the Mid-Atlantic grocer, which is investing in 11 major store remodels, 15 minor store remodels, five new fuel centers and six new stores over the next two years. Earlier in June, Weis Markets finished the remodel of a supermarket in Lebanon, Pa., with a new beer and wine café and a greater selection of organic and natural products and specialty cheeses in a more contemporary setting. 

Also this month, Weis Markets opened a six-pump Gas N’ Go Fuel Center at its store in Lock Haven, Pa. The retailer gave back to that community, too, with a $500 gift to Haven Cupboard. 

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

