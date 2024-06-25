Weis Markets on a Remodeling Roll

Weis Markets is unveiling a remodeled store in Hagerstown, Md. Located at 12817 Shank Farm Way, the site has been refreshed with updated décor, an expanded product assortment, and a redesigned deli and foodservice section with more prepared meals.

"We are proud to show our dedication to the Hagerstown community with these store improvements, offering a wider selection and an elevated shopping experience for our customers," said Maria Rizzo, VP marketing and advertising. "We extend our gratitude to our store team for their efforts on this project, and to our nonprofit partners who celebrated our grand reopening with us.”

To mark the occasion, Weis Markets donated $1,500 each to three local nonprofit groups: the Community Rescue Service, Brooke’s House and Antietam Fire Company.