Weis Markets on a Remodeling Roll
This is the latest store enhancement for the Mid-Atlantic grocer, which is investing in 11 major store remodels, 15 minor store remodels, five new fuel centers and six new stores over the next two years. Earlier in June, Weis Markets finished the remodel of a supermarket in Lebanon, Pa., with a new beer and wine café and a greater selection of organic and natural products and specialty cheeses in a more contemporary setting.
Also this month, Weis Markets opened a six-pump Gas N’ Go Fuel Center at its store in Lock Haven, Pa. The retailer gave back to that community, too, with a $500 gift to Haven Cupboard.
Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.