Uncle Giuseppe’s to Open in Former Stop & Shop Store
The 113,000-square-foot Wheatley Plaza opened in 1980 and is owned by Manhasset, N.Y.-based Castagna Realty Co. The lease with Uncle Giuseppe’s was a direct deal between tenant and ownership, Deirdre Costa Major, president of the retail division and SVP at Castagna, told Long Island Business News.
The store is slated to open during the first quarter of 2026, according to Uncle Giuseppe’s CEO Carl DelPrete, The Roslyn News reported.
Employing 54,000 associates, Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA company that operates stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company’s brands are Food Lion, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Peapod, and Retail Business Services. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.
