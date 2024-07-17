Uncle Giuseppe’s to Open in Former Stop & Shop Store

During the first quarter of 2026, Uncle Giuseppe's is slated to open a new store at the former site of a Stop & Shop location in Greenvale on New York's Long Island.

In the wake of the news that Ahold Delhaize USA banner Stop & Shop will close 32 supermarkets, including four on New York’s Long Island, before the end of the year, family-owned independent grocer Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace will take over the more than 50,000-square-foot space that Stop & Shop is vacating at the Wheatley Plaza Shopping Center in Greenvale, according to published reports.

This latest store will be the grocer’s eighth on Long Island and 12th total. Melville, N.Y.-based Uncle Giuseppe’s also has supermarkets in Melville, North Babylon, Massapequa, Smithtown, Port Jefferson Station, Port Washington and Yorktown Heights, N.Y., as well as Ramsey, Tinton Falls and Morris Plains, N.J.