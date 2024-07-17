 Skip to main content

Uncle Giuseppe’s to Open in Former Stop & Shop Store

Greenvale location on New York’s Long Island will be indie grocer’s 12th
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Uncle Giuseppe's Storefront Main Image
During the first quarter of 2026, Uncle Giuseppe's is slated to open a new store at the former site of a Stop & Shop location in Greenvale on New York's Long Island.

In the wake of the news that Ahold Delhaize USA banner Stop & Shop will close 32 supermarkets, including four on New York’s Long Island, before the end of the year, family-owned independent grocer Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace will take over the more than 50,000-square-foot space that Stop & Shop is vacating at the Wheatley Plaza Shopping Center in Greenvale, according to published reports.

This latest store will be the grocer’s eighth on Long Island and 12th total. Melville, N.Y.-based Uncle Giuseppe’s also has supermarkets in Melville, North Babylon, Massapequa, Smithtown, Port Jefferson Station, Port Washington and Yorktown Heights, N.Y., as well as Ramsey, Tinton Falls and Morris Plains, N.J. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The 113,000-square-foot Wheatley Plaza opened in 1980 and is owned by Manhasset, N.Y.-based Castagna Realty Co. The lease with Uncle Giuseppe’s was a direct deal between tenant and ownership, Deirdre Costa Major, president of the retail division and SVP at Castagna, told Long Island Business News.  

The store is slated to open during the first quarter of 2026, according to Uncle Giuseppe’s CEO Carl DelPrete, The Roslyn News reported. 

Employing 54,000 associates, Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA company that operates stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. The company’s brands are Food Lion, The Giant Co., Giant Food, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Peapod, and Retail Business Services. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers

EDITOR'S NOTE: Sign up for "How Uncle Guiseppe’s Optimizes Store Operations" webinar scheduled on Aug. 8 to explore the secrets behind the independent grocer's “bellissimo” customer experience.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds