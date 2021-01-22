Uncle Giuseppe’s Opens 9th Store

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace, a specialty grocer on New York’s Long Island, has opened its newest store, in North Babylon, New York. The Jan. 8 grand opening marked the arrival of the independent grocer’s seventh store on Long Island, and ninth overall. The supermarket operator is known for its high-quality, Italian-themed specialties and food offerings.

Built on the site of a former King Kullen, the 39,241-square-foot store is located within the Sunset Plaza shopping center. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the New York State on PAUSE executive order, a directive closing nonessential businesses statewide, construction was completed ahead of a slated March 2021 finish. As a result, the store held a soft opening in mid-Dec. 2020, enabling local residents to shop there during the holiday season.

The inclusive organization employs more than 200 full- and part-time associates from the local communities surrounding the store. Staff and team training began early last November, ahead of the soft opening.

The grand-opening event earlier this month was attended by members of local civic associations, business leaders and elected officials, while customers were treated to raffles, live music, and specials and promotions, which will be offered by all Uncle Giuseppe’s stores throughout the month of January.

“We are extremely grateful for the warm reception and positive response we have received from the North Babylon community during the building and our soft opening these past few weeks,” said Carl DelPrete, CEO of Melville, New York-based Uncle Giuseppe’s. “We are especially proud of our team members who work tirelessly every day to ensure the Uncle Giuseppe’s experience, and this newest store is no exception. As we continue to grow our brand and add new locations, we will always remain true to our mission, to be more than just a supermarket and to always provide a great shopping experience with a dedicated staff who understands the meaning of customer service.”

In common with the grocer’s other stores, the North Babylon location features a full-service deli offering authentic homestyle dishes; an in-house bakery with specialty cakes, pastries, breads and desserts; a custom-cut meat department staffed by in-house butchers; a selection of fresh and organic produce; a full seafood department; a gourmet cheese department displaying selections from around the world; and special viewing rooms where, through protective glass partitions, customers can watch pasta and mozzarella being made fresh daily.

The store also offers a wide variety of pre-packaged meals, and a soup and salad bar with a broad assortment of ready-to-eat items prepared daily by in-store chefs, including sushi and gourmet chocolate, candy and gelato, while a full coffee and espresso bar has plenty of seating at a safe distance. These features are complemented by general grocery, dairy and frozen food products to provide a one-stop-shopping destination. For added convenience, Uncle Giuseppe’s offers home delivery and curbside pickup.

“Our team is ready and focused on providing the very best of what Uncle Giuseppe’s has to offer,” said Vincent Zisa, the North Babylon store manager. “The owners put so much thought, energy and ingenuity into this location, including state-of-the-art kitchen equipment that allows our chefs the opportunity to produce quality food at an expedited pace to keep up with demand. We’re committed, and we’ll be a good neighbor and member of the North Babylon community.”

Last July, the grocer disclosed plans to open the North Babylon store, along with a Morris Plains, New Jersey, location.

Uncle Giuseppe’s other locations are in East Meadow, Smithtown, Port Washington, Port Jefferson Station, Massapequa, Melville and Yorktown Heights, New York; and Ramsey, New Jersey. The company employs more than 2,100 people.