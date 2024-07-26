Kroger Invests $2M in Illinois Store Remodel

The Kroger Co. has cut the ribbon on a $1.9 million renovation project at its store in Ottawa, Ill. The location, at 2701 N. Columbus Street, received a variety of improvements, new features and new displays.

Additionally, the Kroger Pickup service was added to the Ottawa location, which the company said was instantly popular following its unveiling in May.

“The remodeling provides enhancements across the store, and with Kroger Pickup we offer even more convenience to our customers here in Ottawa,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division. “Our investment of nearly $2 million represents the company’s commitment to be Full, Fresh and Friendly, providing a store where customers love to shop and associates love to work.”