Kroger Invests $2M in Illinois Store Remodel
During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Kroger honored Toni Rosencrans, the leader of the deli department, as the store’s longest-serving associate. Rosencrans joined the company in 1985, and was given a plaque, a bouquet of flowers and a Kroger gift card by Juergensen.
Store leader Ben Sowa and Kroger district manager Brandon McKeller also presented a $1,000 check to support the River Bend Food Bank, which the organization plans to convert into 5,000 meals.
“While population in our service area has decreased slightly over the past year, the number of individuals facing food insecurity in that same timeframe has risen by almost 30%,” said food bank CEO Chris Ford. “We are grateful that organizations like Kroger understand the problem and are willing to join us in the fight to end food insecurity.”
Kroger's nearly 420,000 associates serve over 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names.