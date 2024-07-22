Food Lion Sets Its Sights for Growth in Raleigh Area

In addition to new store growth, Food Lion is looking to make improvements to existing locations. In an interview with The News & Observer, Ham said that the company is investing $350 million in remodeling stores in the Raleigh and Durham areas, with store renovations expected to be completed in August. New decor and new ways to shop, such as self-checkout and Food Lion To Go pickup and home delivery, are among the upgrades coming to stores in the area. Food Lion is also increasing its product assortment, with a focus on ready-to-eat, -heat and -cook meals.

This strategy will also hold true for the new Garner store. The Ford Meadows location features an extensive product assortment, including fresh produce, quality meats, and many other products to meet individual and family needs, with a specific focus on a variety of affordable and easy meal solutions. Customers also have a large selection of organic, gluten-free and plant-based items to choose from, including Nature’s Promise, Food Lion’s brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.

The store features a walk-in garden cooler, ensuring the freshest produce available; in-store-prepared cut fruit; freshly made sushi; and a self-service hot wing and Asian food bar.

Energy-efficient LED lighting throughout the Garner supermarket and refrigerated cases with doors impart ambiance, enhance fresh product assortment and decrease energy costs, helping reduce Food Lion’s environmental footprint. Based on its longtime sustainability measures, Food Lion is the only company in the country to have received the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy for 23 consecutive years.

In addition, the store offers self-checkout lanes and Food Lion To Go Pickup or Home Delivery services.

“Our Garner community has always trusted us to nourish their family, and my team and I are excited to bring them this new store to provide convenience and more features,” said Tom Beauchesne, store manager of the new Garner Food Lion. “Our neighbors can count on us to help nourish them and their families while providing an enjoyable shopping experience, excellent product quality and exceptional value.”

The new Garner store will open to the public on July 24, following a 7:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony. Afterward, the first 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card valued at up to $200 and a free reusable shopping bag. The store will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores throughout 10 southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, with 82,000-plus associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.