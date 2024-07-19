Fareway Unveils Latest Outpost in Northwest Iowa
The new store is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Shoppers can take advantage of such services as self-checkout and online ordering with curbside pickup. Through Aug. 17, customers can save $5 on their first digital order by using the code HULLFIVE.
Meanwhile, the grocer remains in construction mode. New stores are in the works in the Iowa towns of Story City and Spirit Lake and outside of its home state in Coal City, Ill., Valley, Neb., and Basehor, Kan.
Family-owned Fareway Stores, Inc. employs more than 12,000 associates at its 135-plus stores located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer for 2024. Last year, Fareway revealed that it was moving its headquarters from Boone, Iowa, to Johnston, Iowa, which is closer to Des Moines.