Fareway Unveils Latest Outpost in Northwest Iowa

Fareway's latest store in Hull, Iowa, is now open. The retailer held a grand opening this week for its location at Highway 18 and Division Street in that community in northwest Iowa.

The 10,600-square-foot store includes Fareway’s signature meat counter and an array of fresh produce, locally sourced items and everyday essentials. Shoppers will also find craft beer, wine and spirits.

RELATED: Fareway Barely Slowing Down in Store Construction

The Iowa-based grocer announced the new location April 2023 and began construction last September. Local officials hailed the decision to build in the area, which had been without a grocery store for several years. “We are excited to welcome Fareway to Hull. Our residents have been waiting for a local grocery store committed to great customer service and our small-town values,” said Mayor Arlan Moss. “Our City Council, City Staff, HIDC and individual citizens have been very committed to having Fareway come to Hull to meet the needs of our town. We want to thank Fareway for their investment and commitment to making Hull a great place to live.”

Fareway President Garrett Piklapp underscored the importance of providing access to fresh foods and essentials. “Communities depend on a local grocer to offer high quality products and unmatched service. We look forward to serving area residents of Hull and want to thank city staff and community leaders for helping make this project possible,” he remarked.