Fareway Unveils Latest Outpost in Northwest Iowa

Hull store fills gap in area considered food desert
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Ribbon cutting
Fareway's store in Hull, Iowa, is now open following a July 17 grand opening.

Fareway's latest store in Hull, Iowa, is now open. The retailer held a grand opening this week for its location at Highway 18 and Division Street in that community in northwest Iowa.

The 10,600-square-foot store includes Fareway’s signature meat counter and an array of fresh produce, locally sourced items and everyday essentials. Shoppers will also find craft beer, wine and spirits.

The Iowa-based grocer announced the new location April 2023 and began construction last September. Local officials hailed the decision to build in the area, which had been without a grocery store for several years. “We are excited to welcome Fareway to Hull. Our residents have been waiting for a local grocery store committed to great customer service and our small-town values,” said Mayor Arlan Moss. “Our City Council, City Staff, HIDC and individual citizens have been very committed to having Fareway come to Hull to meet the needs of our town. We want to thank Fareway for their investment and commitment to making Hull a great place to live.”

Fareway President Garrett Piklapp underscored the importance of providing access to fresh foods and essentials. “Communities depend on a local grocer to offer high quality products and unmatched service. We look forward to serving area residents of Hull and want to thank city staff and community leaders for helping make this project possible,” he remarked.

The new store is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Shoppers can take advantage of such services as self-checkout and online ordering with curbside pickup. Through Aug. 17, customers can save $5 on their first digital order by using the code HULLFIVE.

Meanwhile, the grocer remains in construction mode. New stores are in the works in the Iowa towns of Story City and Spirit Lake and outside of its home state in Coal City, Ill., Valley, Neb., and Basehor, Kan.

Family-owned Fareway Stores, Inc. employs more than 12,000 associates at its 135-plus stores located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer for 2024. Last year, Fareway revealed that it was moving its headquarters from Boone, Iowa, to Johnston, Iowa, which is closer to Des Moines.

