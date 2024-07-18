Trader Joe's, Costco, Buc-ee's Named Among America’s Best Retailers

U.S. annual retail sales totaled about $7.24 trillion by the end of 2023, up $1.5 billion from the previous year, according to data intelligence platform Statista. To help retail customers find first-rate places to shop, Newsweek partnered with Hamburg, Germany-based Statista to release the third annual ranking of America’s Best Retailers, 2024.

“At Newsweek, we understand retailers' critical role in shaping the consumer experience and driving economic growth. Our retail rankings are designed to provide consumers with reliable, data-driven insights into the best retail brands across various categories,” said Josh Smith, Newsweek’s director of growth and strategic partnerships. “By highlighting the top-performing retailers, we aim to celebrate excellence in customer service, product quality and overall shopping experience while also guiding consumers to make informed decisions. Additionally, these rankings recognize the resilience and innovation of retailers who have successfully navigated challenges and adapted to evolving market trends, reinforcing their commitment to meeting customer needs in a changing landscape.”

The competition is tough, with more than 1 million private retail locations in the United States in the third quarter of 2023, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Newsweek and Statista surveyed more than 7,000 shoppers for their opinions on retailers spanning 40 industry categories, including apparel and supermarkets. For each category, only retailers present in at least two census regions have been included in the list (exceptions were made for retailers with 600 or more locations).