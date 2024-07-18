Trader Joe's, Costco, Buc-ee's Named Among America’s Best Retailers
Newsweek’s annual ranking aims to help customers find 1st-rate places to shop
The rankings were based on survey participants’ Likelihood of Recommendation (50% of the final score) and the following five evaluation criteria (also 50% of the final score):
- Products: measures the quality, price, range and variety of products offered in-store
- Customer Service: measures the friendliness, helpfulness and availability of employees in-store
- Atmosphere: measures the general atmosphere, lighting/illumination, music and cleanliness of stores
- Accessibility: measures the parking availability, store hours and convenience of a store location
- Shop Layout: measures the order that products are displayed, aisle size, product presentation, mannequins and store size
The result is a ranking that recognizes the 200 best places to make a purchase. The best food retailers are as follows:
Discount Supermarkets
- Trader Joe's
- WinCo Foods
- ALDI
Supermarkets
- Great Wall Supermarket
- Wegmans
- Publix
- The Fresh Market
- Sprouts Farmers Market
- Natural Grocers
- Whole Foods Market
- Seafood City
- Albertsons
- Kroger
Superstores & Warehouse Club Stores
- Costco Wholesale
- Sam's Club
- Target
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- Meijer
Convenience Stores
- Buc-ee's
- Wawa
- QuikTrip
- Sheetz
- Love's
Pharmacies & Drug Stores
- Giant Eagle Pharmacy
- Walmart Pharmacy
- Walgreens
