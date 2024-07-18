 Skip to main content

Trader Joe's, Costco, Buc-ee's Named Among America’s Best Retailers

Newsweek’s annual ranking aims to help customers find 1st-rate places to shop
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Costco was ranked No. 1 in Newsweek's America’s Best Retailers' Superstores & Warehouse Club Stores category.

U.S. annual retail sales totaled about $7.24 trillion by the end of 2023, up $1.5 billion from the previous year, according to data intelligence platform Statista. To help retail customers find first-rate places to shop, Newsweek partnered with Hamburg, Germany-based Statista to release the third annual ranking of America’s Best Retailers, 2024.

“At Newsweek, we understand retailers' critical role in shaping the consumer experience and driving economic growth. Our retail rankings are designed to provide consumers with reliable, data-driven insights into the best retail brands across various categories,” said Josh Smith, Newsweek’s director of growth and strategic partnerships. “By highlighting the top-performing retailers, we aim to celebrate excellence in customer service, product quality and overall shopping experience while also guiding consumers to make informed decisions. Additionally, these rankings recognize the resilience and innovation of retailers who have successfully navigated challenges and adapted to evolving market trends, reinforcing their commitment to meeting customer needs in a changing landscape.” 

The competition is tough, with more than 1 million private retail locations in the United States in the third quarter of 2023, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Newsweek and Statista surveyed more than 7,000 shoppers for their opinions on retailers spanning 40 industry categories, including apparel and supermarkets. For each category, only retailers present in at least two census regions have been included in the list (exceptions were made for retailers with 600 or more locations). 

The rankings were based on survey participants’ Likelihood of Recommendation (50% of the final score) and the following five evaluation criteria (also 50% of the final score):

  • Products: measures the quality, price, range and variety of products offered in-store
  • Customer Service: measures the friendliness, helpfulness and availability of employees in-store
  • Atmosphere: measures the general atmosphere, lighting/illumination, music and cleanliness of stores
  • Accessibility: measures the parking availability, store hours and convenience of a store location
  • Shop Layout: measures the order that products are displayed, aisle size, product presentation, mannequins and store size

The result is a ranking that recognizes the 200 best places to make a purchase. The best food retailers are as follows:

Discount Supermarkets

  1. Trader Joe's
  2. WinCo Foods
  3. ALDI

Supermarkets

  1. Great Wall Supermarket
  2. Wegmans
  3. Publix
  4. The Fresh Market
  5. Sprouts Farmers Market
  6. Natural Grocers
  7. Whole Foods Market
  8. Seafood City
  9. Albertsons
  10. Kroger

Superstores & Warehouse Club Stores

  1. Costco Wholesale
  2. Sam's Club
  3. Target
  4. BJ's Wholesale Club
  5. Meijer

Convenience Stores

  1. Buc-ee's
  2. Wawa
  3. QuikTrip
  4. Sheetz
  5. Love's

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

  1. Giant Eagle Pharmacy
  2. Walmart Pharmacy
  3. Walgreens

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. It reaches 100 million people monthly with its news, opinion, images, graphics and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Based in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

