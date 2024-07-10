Costco Raising Membership Fees
Cash-strapped consumers continue to flock to Costco clubs for all of their household needs, as evidenced in the company’s third-quarter financial results, which were released in late May. For the period ended May 12, the company reported net income of $1.68 billion, or $3.78 per diluted share, up from $1.3 billion and $2.93 per diluted share last year.
Net sales for Q3 were $57.39 billion, a 9.1% jump from $52.6 billion in the third quarter of last year. Costco also reported that its Q3 membership fee income was $1.123 billion, an increase of $79 million, or 7.6% year over year. In terms of renewal rates, the U.S. and Canada renewal rate was 93%, up one-tenth of a percent from Q2 end.
Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco currently operates more than 880 warehouses, including 600-plus in the United States and Puerto Rico and 108 in Canada. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Costco among its Retailers of the Century.