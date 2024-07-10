Costco Raising Membership Fees

After months of discussion on the subject, Costco Wholesale Corp. has finally moved to raise its membership fees. Annual membership fees will increase by $5 for U.S. and Canada Gold Star (individual), Business and Business add-on members, while annual fees for Executive Memberships will increase from $120 to $130.

In addition, the maximum annual 2% reward associated with the Executive Membership is increasing from $1,000 to $1,250.

The membership fee change will go into effect on September 1 and is expected to impact more than 52 million memberships. The last time Costco raised its membership fees in the United States and Canada was in June of 2017.

[RELATED: Sam’s Club Discontinues Popular Member Perk]

The decision was shared as the wholesaler released its June financial report, which reflected net sales of $24.48 billion for the five weeks ended July 7, a year-over-year jump of 7.4%. Net sales for the first 44 weeks, meanwhile, were $210.55 billion, an increase of 6.9% from $196.93 billion last year.