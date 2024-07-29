Weis Markets Showcases Latest Remodel in Maryland

Weis Markets has refreshed a location in Thurmont, Md. The grocer held a grand reopening on July 25 upon the completion of a second remodeling phase.

The makeover included a new store façade and interior décor. Customers will also enjoy more options at the expanded deli section and revamped produce department. Last year, this store added a fuel center.

[RELATED: It's Time to Reinvent Bakery and Deli Departments]