Weis Markets Showcases Latest Remodel in Maryland

Mid-Atlantic retailer completes 3rd upgrade of the season
Lynn Petrak
Weis Thurmond Md
Weis Markets held a reopening event for its revamped store in Thurmont, Md.

Weis Markets has refreshed a location in Thurmont, Md. The grocer held a grand reopening on July 25 upon the completion of a second remodeling phase.

The makeover included a new store façade and interior décor. Customers will also enjoy more options at the expanded deli section and revamped produce department. Last year, this store added a fuel center.

“We are very pleased to complete the two-year remodel of our Thurmont location, which now includes a fuel center, an upgraded produce and deli departments and a fresh new look,” said Dennis Curtin, director of public relations. “We’re grateful to our associates and contractors who helped us complete our project and are ready to celebrate with our customers.” 

To mark the occasion, Weis Markets presented $500 in donations to Catoctin High School, The Guardian Hose Company and Thurmont Police Department.  

It’s been a busy summer for the retailer. In June, Weis Markets unveiled remodeled locations in Hagerstown, Md., and Lebanon, Pa., and opened another Gas N’ Go Fuel Center at a store in Lock Haven, Pa.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia and employs around 23,000 associates. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

