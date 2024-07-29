Weis Markets Showcases Latest Remodel in Maryland
Mid-Atlantic retailer completes 3rd upgrade of the season
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
To mark the occasion, Weis Markets presented $500 in donations to Catoctin High School, The Guardian Hose Company and Thurmont Police Department.
It’s been a busy summer for the retailer. In June, Weis Markets unveiled remodeled locations in Hagerstown, Md., and Lebanon, Pa., and opened another Gas N’ Go Fuel Center at a store in Lock Haven, Pa.
Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia and employs around 23,000 associates. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.