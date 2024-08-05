DoorDash Turns in Strong Quarter as Grocery Business Grows

Consumers are opening more doors for grocery delivery through DoorDash, and the tech company is here for it. The local commerce platform has released its latest financial report showing record-breaking quarterly growth in total orders and revenue, with lifts across its operation that includes a growing grocery business.

According to DoorDash, total orders grew 19% on a year-over-year (YoY) basis while revenue spiked 23% during that same time frame to hit $2.6 billion. “In general, we see order frequency increases both within restaurants and incrementally on top of that from new verticals. It depends a lot on the geography and which new selection that has been onboarded or how strong the selection density is within a market,” said Tony Xu, co-founder, chairman and CEO, during Aug. 1 earnings webcast.

Xu reiterated the company’s view that the organization's long runway to growth includes space for grocery. “Obviously, we've been very strong in grocery and in convenience. That's been a big focus for us for three years,” he remarked, citing the addition of more retailers and CPGs to the platform. “And so, I think you're seeing the appreciation of our performance not just by consumers, but also by other large companies out there that are trying to tap into a very valuable base of customers, a lot of whom are coming to us for grocery and for these new verticals.”