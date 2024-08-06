Raley’s Launches Discount Program for Military and 1st Responders
Eligible customers across all of the company’s banners can simply show their respective identification cards to access their savings. If a shopper is part of the Something Extra or Bashas Thank You program, the discount will activate once the military member enters their loyalty number.
The program is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to support its local communities and shoppers. "We are truly humbled by the dedication of our nation's military and first responders," said Keith Knopf, president and CEO of The Raley's Companies. "While we could never repay the selfless work of these brave and patriotic individuals, we wish to honor their service and share our gratitude for all they do — and have done."
West Sacramento, Calif.-based The Raley’s companies operates more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under the following banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Raley’s One Market, Bashas,’ Food City, AJ’s, Bashas’ Diné Markets, Full Circle, Farm Fresh to You and Fieldera. The company is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.