Raley’s Launches Discount Program for Military and 1st Responders

The Raley’s Companies is adding a new discount program for military and first responders and their families. The 10% discount can be used for both in-store and online purchases on the first Tuesday of every month, as well as on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day.

The offer extends to a wide range of customers who engage in service capacities. The military discount covers active-duty military, retired military, veterans and their household family members. The first responders discount applies to active firefighters and wildland firefighters, including California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, New Mexico Forestry Division, U.S. Forest Services, National Park Services, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, police officers, sheriffs, paramedics and EMTs, along with their household family members.

