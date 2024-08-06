 Skip to main content

Raley’s Launches Discount Program for Military and 1st Responders

Monthly 10% savings offer extends to active and retired personnel and their families
Lynn Petrak
The Raley's Companies is supporting those who serve with a new discount program.

The Raley’s Companies is adding a new discount program for military and first responders and their families. The 10% discount can be used for both in-store and online purchases on the first Tuesday of every month, as well as on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day.

The offer extends to a wide range of customers who engage in service capacities. The military discount covers active-duty military, retired military, veterans and their household family members. The first responders discount applies to active firefighters and wildland firefighters, including California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, New Mexico Forestry Division, U.S. Forest Services, National Park Services, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Indian Affairs, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, police officers, sheriffs, paramedics and EMTs, along with their household family members.

Eligible customers across all of the company’s banners can simply show their respective identification cards to access their savings. If a shopper is part of the Something Extra or Bashas Thank You program, the discount will activate once the military member enters their loyalty number. 

The program is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to support its local communities and shoppers. "We are truly humbled by the dedication of our nation's military and first responders," said Keith Knopf, president and CEO of The Raley's Companies. "While we could never repay the selfless work of these brave and patriotic individuals, we wish to honor their service and share our gratitude for all they do — and have done."

West Sacramento, Calif.-based The Raley’s companies operates more than 230 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under the following banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Raley’s One Market, Bashas,’ Food City, AJ’s, Bashas’ Diné Markets, Full Circle, Farm Fresh to You and Fieldera. The company is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

