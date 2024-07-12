EXCLUSIVE: Why Hy-Vee Got Into IndyCar Race Events

The Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, will be packed with large crowds for big-name concerts and pro racing on July 12-14.
Big crowds are expected at this year’s IndyCar Race Weekend, which will feature double-header races among the industry’s top professional drivers and concert performances by major stars including Luke Combs, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini and Post Malone. Fans can expect more high-profile acts and popular racing in the years to come: Penske Corp. President Bud Denker announced during the media launch that the event partnerships have been officially renewed for several more years.
Again this year, Hy-Vee is sponsoring a vehicle driven by Christian Lundgaard, who told the media preview audience that he stopped at a local Hy-Vee that morning and was at first taken aback seeing his face on promotional materials. Later, he told Progressive Grocer, “I found myself! People were looking at me a little weird, which is really a good thing – when they have seen this guy for a couple of years now and see the real version, it’s fun.”
As Lundgaard and other drivers become Hy-Vee customers during the IndyCar Race Weekend, it’s a reminder of the retailer’s core business that enables it to lend its support to good causes and popular happenings. “This a great way to activate strategy at a part of the year where we don’t have a lot of other things to activate about. It is really a strategic part of our business plan and it’s great to see it come together,” said Edeker. “It’s also fun for everyone, because I think our people are proud to have a Hy-Vee car on the track.”
This is final lap for Edeker, as he officially retires as executive board chairman on July 31. CEO Jeremy Gosch – who has helped Edeker and other key Hy-Vee executives steer the Hy-Vee IndyCar Weekend – will take on that role.
Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.