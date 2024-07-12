EXCLUSIVE: Why Hy-Vee Got Into IndyCar Race Events

Hy-Vee Executive Chairman of the Board Randy Edeker and Penske President Bud Denker announced that the partnership between the retailer and the racing event has been extended for multiple years.

The track at the Iowa Speedway may be oval, but for Hy-Vee, the IndyCar Race Weekend there is a full-circle occasion. At a media preview for the event taking place July 12-14 in Newton, Iowa, the grocer’s Executive Chairman of the Board Randy Edeker talked about how Hy-Vee’s culture that balances competition and service aligns well with the occasion combining professional racing, entertainment and activities that support people in need.

“This is a great way for Hy-Vee to showcase all of the good things that we are doing, all the things we are working on. Our Hy-Vee Homefront benefits the military folks that are in need in our communities and then we have One Step, which really benefits everyone. For us, it’s been a company with purpose and it helps us compete in our local market, so it’s been a great fit,” Edeker told Progressive Grocer in an exclusive interview.

To Edeker’s point, the Iowa-based retailer is focusing on its Hy-Vee Homefront cause at the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 event presented by Instacart on Saturday, July 13 to increase awareness for veteran and active-duty military efforts. On July 14, the focus of the Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade event will shift to food insecurity, with information on Hy-Vee’s One Step initiatives that support clean drinking water, tree planting and hunger relief, including the 100 Million Meals Challenge presented by Hy-Vee and Feeding America. Race weekend attendees can take part in a bagging challenge to fill bags with items that are most needed by food banks; Hy-Vee is donating those products, plus other unused foods from the event, to area food pantries.