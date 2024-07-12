 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: Why Hy-Vee Got Into IndyCar Race Events

Iowa grocer on track for another successful weekend of sport, music and service
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Hy-Vee race preview
Hy-Vee Executive Chairman of the Board Randy Edeker and Penske President Bud Denker announced that the partnership between the retailer and the racing event has been extended for multiple years.

The track at the Iowa Speedway may be oval, but for Hy-Vee, the IndyCar Race Weekend there is a full-circle occasion. At a media preview for the event taking place July 12-14 in Newton, Iowa, the grocer’s Executive Chairman of the Board Randy Edeker talked about how Hy-Vee’s culture that balances competition and service aligns well with the occasion combining professional racing, entertainment and activities that support people in need.

“This is a great way for Hy-Vee to showcase all of the good things that we are doing, all the things we are working on. Our Hy-Vee Homefront benefits the military folks that are in need in our communities and then we have One Step, which really benefits everyone. For us, it’s been a company with purpose and it helps us compete in our local market, so it’s been a great fit,” Edeker told Progressive Grocer in an exclusive interview

To Edeker’s point, the Iowa-based retailer is focusing on its Hy-Vee Homefront cause at the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 event presented by Instacart on Saturday, July 13 to increase awareness for veteran and active-duty military efforts. On July 14, the focus of the Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade event will shift to food insecurity, with information on Hy-Vee’s One Step initiatives that support clean drinking water, tree planting and hunger relief, including the 100 Million Meals Challenge presented by Hy-Vee and Feeding America. Race weekend attendees can take part in a bagging challenge to fill bags with items that are most needed by food banks; Hy-Vee is donating those products, plus other unused foods from the event, to area food pantries.

Racetrack
The Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, will be packed with large crowds for big-name concerts and pro racing on July 12-14.

Big crowds are expected at this year’s IndyCar Race Weekend, which will feature double-header races among the industry’s top professional drivers and concert performances by major stars including Luke Combs, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini and Post Malone. Fans can expect more high-profile acts and popular racing in the years to come: Penske Corp. President Bud Denker announced during the media launch that the event partnerships have been officially renewed for several more years.

Again this year, Hy-Vee is sponsoring a vehicle driven by Christian Lundgaard, who told the media preview audience that he stopped at a local Hy-Vee that morning and was at first taken aback seeing his face on promotional materials. Later, he told Progressive Grocer, “I found myself! People were looking at me a little weird, which is really a good thing – when they have seen this guy for a couple of years now and see the real version, it’s fun.” 

As Lundgaard and other drivers become Hy-Vee customers during the IndyCar Race Weekend, it’s a reminder of the retailer’s core business that enables it to lend its support to good causes and popular happenings.  “This a great way to activate strategy at a part of the year where we don’t have a lot of other things to activate about. It is really a strategic part of our business plan and it’s great to see it come together,” said Edeker. “It’s also fun for everyone, because I think our people are proud to have a Hy-Vee car on the track.” 

This is final lap for Edeker, as he officially retires as executive board chairman on July 31. CEO Jeremy Gosch – who has helped Edeker and other key Hy-Vee executives steer the Hy-Vee IndyCar Weekend – will take on that role.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 570 business units across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 38 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

