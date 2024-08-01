How Did Midsummer Sales Events Fare This Year?

Some major retailers leaned into high-profile sales events in July, including Amazon, Walmart and Target Corp. Although final retail sales numbers for July won’t be available until mid-August, the promotions underscored the importance of 12-month efforts in a tight marketplace.

An industry analyst agreed that the go-big-or-go-home events are strategic. “July is not a heavy period for retail sales. A lot of people are on vacation and it’s before back-to-school is ramping up. It’s a way to get consumers excited during a lull in the shopping year,” John Harmon, managing director of technology research at New York City-based Coresight Research, told Progressive Grocer in a recent interview.

Based on early results, many consumers were indeed excited. After its 48-hour event on July 16 and 17, Amazon reported that this was the biggest Prime Day ever with record sales and unit movement.

"Prime Day 2024 was a huge success thanks to the millions of Prime members globally who turned to Amazon for fantastic deals, and our much-appreciated employees, delivery partners, and sellers around the world who helped bring the event to life for customers," said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. "We love helping Prime members save money, and Prime Day is the ultimate celebration of the savings, selection, and convenience that Prime membership provides customers looking for shopping, entertainment, food delivery, and more."

While Amazon reports record results after most of its Prime Day events, such recaps indicate that the retail giant is broadening its reach. “It’s logical, because more people know about Amazon and Prime Days. The number of Prime members has been increasing and they are moving into more categories and more into grocery,” Harmon noted.