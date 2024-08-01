How Did Midsummer Sales Events Fare This Year?
On that note, he pointed out that Amazon has been promoting more food and grocery delivery and pickup in its Prime Day push as consumers continue to be vocal about the affordability of such items. “This year, Amazon offered a $40 discount on Amazon Fresh purchases of $100 or more and also collaborated with GrubHub,” Harmon said.
In addition to Amazon and Coresight data, other research bears out Prime Day shoppers’ move to add more groceries to their online baskets. Data and tech company Numerator reported that the average 2024 Prime Day spend was $60.03 per order, up from $56.64 last year, and of the top five items sold this year, three were household or grocery products.
Walmart’s first Walmart Deals event also aimed high in delivering value to shoppers, including discounts on groceries. Held July 8-11, the promotion was billed as its biggest savings event to date. Target, meanwhile, touted its Circle Week event on July 9 and 10, with deals for Target Circle members. “For those that jumped on the Prime Day bandwagon, why not? It gets people in the shopping mood,” observed Harmon.
If the mid-July events goosed sales during a quiet period, retailers didn’t take a big beat before launching into back-to-school promotions and online events. A spate of grocers rolled out those promotions in July and some are also out early with Halloween programs, a trend that started a few years ago. “We’ve seen ‘holiday creep’ for a long time,” said Harmon, adding that it seems to be inching back even more.
Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG named the company as one of its Retailers of the Century. Walmart has more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer is No. 1 the PG 100. Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.