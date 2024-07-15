 Skip to main content

Grocery and Mass Retailers Dominate 2024 NRF Rankings

Retail association’s annual list mirrors The PG 100
Lynn Petrak
Walmart exterior
Walmart remains the retail contender, coming in first on the National Retail Federation's annual Top 100 list.

Underlining the wide and significant role that grocery providers play in the lives of consumers, the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) annual list of the Top 100 Retailers includes several companies that offer foods, beverages and everyday essentials.

This year’s list, developed for NRF by insights firm Kantar, is topped by Walmart, which also came in first on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, otherwise known as The PG 100. NRF and PG were likewise aligned in the No. 2, 3 and 4 performers: Amazon, Costco and The Kroger Co. respectively. Other top 10 players on NRF’s latest list include CVS Health Corp. at No. 6, Target Corp. at No. 7, Walgreens Boots Alliance at No. 8 and Albertsons Cos. at No. 10.

The only companies in NRF's top 10 that are not considered food and consumable retailers akin to those on The PG 100 are home improvement chains The Home Depot (No. 5) and Lowes Companies (No. 9). 

In its report, NRF highlighted some movers and shakers in both consumable and non-consumable sectors. Dollar General, for instance, experienced “robust” store growth that propelled it to No. 17 on the NRF list, while Harbor Freight Tools moved up 18 spots from No. 80 to No. 62.

Overall, the organization’s 2024 list indicates that the retail industry is stabilizing. “This year’s list of the Top 100 Retailers largely reflects a post-pandemic return to normal,” said Mark Mathews, NRF’s executive director of research. “As consumer spending continues to moderate, retailers are prioritizing convenience and value for their customers.” 

A more in-depth look at the trends shaping this year’s PG 100 ranking is also available for review

