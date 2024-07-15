Grocery and Mass Retailers Dominate 2024 NRF Rankings
Retail association’s annual list mirrors The PG 100
In its report, NRF highlighted some movers and shakers in both consumable and non-consumable sectors. Dollar General, for instance, experienced “robust” store growth that propelled it to No. 17 on the NRF list, while Harbor Freight Tools moved up 18 spots from No. 80 to No. 62.
Overall, the organization’s 2024 list indicates that the retail industry is stabilizing. “This year’s list of the Top 100 Retailers largely reflects a post-pandemic return to normal,” said Mark Mathews, NRF’s executive director of research. “As consumer spending continues to moderate, retailers are prioritizing convenience and value for their customers.”
A more in-depth look at the trends shaping this year’s PG 100 ranking is also available for review.