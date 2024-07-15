Grocery and Mass Retailers Dominate 2024 NRF Rankings

Underlining the wide and significant role that grocery providers play in the lives of consumers, the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) annual list of the Top 100 Retailers includes several companies that offer foods, beverages and everyday essentials.

This year’s list, developed for NRF by insights firm Kantar, is topped by Walmart, which also came in first on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, otherwise known as The PG 100. NRF and PG were likewise aligned in the No. 2, 3 and 4 performers: Amazon, Costco and The Kroger Co. respectively. Other top 10 players on NRF’s latest list include CVS Health Corp. at No. 6, Target Corp. at No. 7, Walgreens Boots Alliance at No. 8 and Albertsons Cos. at No. 10.

The only companies in NRF's top 10 that are not considered food and consumable retailers akin to those on The PG 100 are home improvement chains The Home Depot (No. 5) and Lowes Companies (No. 9).