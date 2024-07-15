How Amazon’s AI Assistant Is Helping Shoppers Make More Informed Decisions

When Amazon rolled out its generative AI-powered conversational shopping assistant Rufus earlier this year, the company was aiming to help customers save time and make more informed purchase decisions. After receiving favorable feedback, Amazon has made Rufus available to all United States customers directly in its Amazon Shopping app.

According to the retailer, customers are asking the AI assistant specific product questions, which are then answered based on the information found in product listing details, customer reviews and community Q&As. Users have shared that Rufus provides relevant product recommendations and receive high-quality, informative answers that help them make a product selection.

Additionally, Rufus offers recommendations based on the latest products and trends, and it can access order history to answer questions ranging from “Where is my package?” to “When was the last time I ordered sunscreen?”

“While it’s still early days for both generative AI and Rufus, we’re excited to hear customers are using Rufus to help them make more informed shopping decisions,” wrote Rajiv Mehta, VP, search and conversational shopping, Amazon, in a company blog post. “As we continue to grow and improve upon Rufus, we’re looking forward to seeing how customers continue to use it to find exactly what they need or want in our store.”

