Gelson’s Teams With Brighter Bites, Zespri Kiwifruit on Promo

Brighter Bites, a national nonprofit that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly to families, has teamed up with Southern California independent grocer Gelson’s and Zespri Kiwifruit to host a two week in-store promotion from Aug. 14 through Aug. 27. During the promotion, Gelson’s and Zespri will each donate $1 ($2 total) to the organization for every 1-pound package of Zespri SunGold Kiwi purchased.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Zespri Kiwifruit and Brighter Bites for the second year of this promotion,” said Sean Saenz, VP of fresh foods at Encino, Calif.-based Gelson’s. “This initiative aligns with our commitment to offering high-quality products and supporting the health and well-being of our local communities.”

The promotion was developed to support Brighter Bites’ mission of creating healthy communities through fresh food. When they buy Zespri SunGold Kiwi at any Gelson’s store, shoppers are contributing to a cause that provides fresh produce and nutrition education to kids and their families.