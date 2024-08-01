Gelson’s Teams With Brighter Bites, Zespri Kiwifruit on Promo
“Zespri is proud to join Gelson’s in supporting Brighter Bites,” noted Jeanne Wilson, head of marketing for Newport Beach, Calif.-based Zespri North America. “Our SunGold Kiwifruit is not only a tasty and nutritious choice, but also a means to make a positive impact on children’s health and nutrition.”
Last year, the three entities united to raise $2,500 to help Brighter Bites provide reliable access to fruits and vegetables, nutrition education and recipes featuring fresh food.
“This type of collaboration is a great example of how retailers and produce companies can come together to support an important mission of providing fresh fruits and vegetables to local communities,” observed Rich Dachman, CEO of Houston-based Brighter Bites. “Our promotion together last year was a great success, and we look forward to continuing to work together to encourage healthier choices.”
Since 2012, Brighter Bites has provided more than 65 million pounds of produce and millions of nutrition education materials to 1 million-plus individuals, including teachers, in Austin, Texas; Bakersfield, Calif.; Dallas; Houston; Las Cruces, N.M.; Los Angeles; Phoenix; New York City; Salinas, Calif.; San Antonio; southwest Florida; and the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.
Zespri works with 2,800 growers in New Zealand and 1,500 growers offshore to provide consumers with Zespri Green, Zespri SunGold and Zespri Organic Kiwifruit.
Gelson’s was founded in 1951. The company now operates 27 locations throughout Southern California.