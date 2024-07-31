Kroger Branches Out With Own Brand of Seasonal Berries

The Kroger Co. is tapping into concurrent consumer interest in berries, locally-sourced fresh produce and farmer support. The grocer is launching a Field & Vine collection of blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries produced by growers in California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon and Washington.

Research supports the ripe opportunity for this store brand extension. The "2024 Power of Produce" report from FMI - The Food Industry Association showed that berry sales were more than twice as high of the second most popular fruit of apples last year, with growth in both units and pounds. In addition, the report affirmed that at least a third of today’s shoppers want to know more about the location and people behind their produce purchases and half of them rank price, ripeness or appearance as the top three factors when selecting fresh produce.

Kroger's grown-in-the-U.S. Field & Vine berry line is described as a limited-time, annual “best of season” experience. The collection also aligns with the retailer’s greater sustainability efforts, because local sourcing cuts down on transit time for freshness as well as environment-related resources.