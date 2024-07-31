Kroger Branches Out With Own Brand of Seasonal Berries
"Adding Field & Vine to the Our Brands portfolio brings together Kroger's expertise in fresh with our commitment to deliver customers the products they want, backed by our fresh guarantee," said Juan De Paoli, VP of Our Brands at Kroger.
Added Dan De La Rosa, Kroger's group VP of fresh merchandising: "Harvesting at just the right time during the U.S. growing season allows us to provide our customers with an enhanced fresh experience, offering the highest-quality, best-tasting berries possible. We are thrilled to launch Field & Vine in collaboration with local farmers who enable Kroger to feed families across America every day."
One of those farmers said that the partnership is win for shoppers, Kroger stores and growers alike. "Working with Kroger has been great for getting our Georgia blackberries to customers when they are at the very best of the season," remarked Matthew Giddings, COO of Always Fresh Family Farms. "By identifying where our berries are grown — right here in the U.S.A — customers can feel good about supporting their local growers and they are getting fresh and in season fruits, harvested at a time when fully ripe and ready to eat."
Kroger's nearly 420,000 associates serve over 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger among its Retailers of the Century.