Kroger Branches Out With Own Brand of Seasonal Berries

Field & Vine collection spotlights farmers and peak freshness
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Field and Vine - Kroger
Kroger's new Field & Vine line of berries delivers on freshness and value during prime growing season.

The Kroger Co. is tapping into concurrent consumer interest in berries, locally-sourced fresh produce and farmer support. The grocer is launching a Field & Vine collection of blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries produced by growers in California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon and Washington.

Research supports the ripe opportunity for this store brand extension. The "2024 Power of Produce" report from FMI - The Food Industry Association showed that berry sales were more than twice as high of the second most popular fruit of apples last year, with growth in both units and pounds. In addition, the report affirmed that at least a third of today’s shoppers want to know more about the location and people behind their produce purchases and half of them rank price, ripeness or appearance as the top three factors when selecting fresh produce. 

Kroger's grown-in-the-U.S. Field & Vine berry line is described as a limited-time, annual “best of season” experience. The collection also aligns with the retailer’s greater sustainability efforts, because local sourcing cuts down on transit time for freshness as well as environment-related resources.

"Adding Field & Vine to the Our Brands portfolio brings together Kroger's expertise in fresh with our commitment to deliver customers the products they want, backed by our fresh guarantee," said Juan De Paoli, VP of Our Brands at Kroger.

Added Dan De La Rosa, Kroger's group VP of fresh merchandising: "Harvesting at just the right time during the U.S. growing season allows us to provide our customers with an enhanced fresh experience, offering the highest-quality, best-tasting berries possible. We are thrilled to launch Field & Vine in collaboration with local farmers who enable Kroger to feed families across America every day."

One of those farmers said that the partnership is win for shoppers, Kroger stores and growers alike. "Working with Kroger has been great for getting our Georgia blackberries to customers when they are at the very best of the season," remarked Matthew Giddings, COO of Always Fresh Family Farms. "By identifying where our berries are grown — right here in the U.S.A — customers can feel good about supporting their local growers and they are getting fresh and in season fruits, harvested at a time when fully ripe and ready to eat."

Kroger's nearly 420,000 associates serve over 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger among its Retailers of the Century

