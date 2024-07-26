 Skip to main content

Frontier Produce Joins FreshEdge

Deal expands distributor’s Southwest presence
With the acquisition of Frontier Produce, FreshEdge now operates more than 1.3 million square feet of warehouse space across 35 facilities, with a fleet of 1,100-plus trucks.

Frontier Produce, a Tulsa, Okla.-based produce distribution company, has become the latest addition to FreshEdge, a family of fresh food distribution companies backed by Chicago-based private-equity firm Wind Point Partners.

For three decades, Frontier Produce has provided premium fruits and vegetables, proteins, dairy, and specialty products to a wide variety of foodservice establishments throughout Oklahoma and southwest Missouri, among them restaurants, hotels, school systems and caterers. The company operates out of three facilities, two in Tulsa and one in Oklahoma City. Together, these facilities encompass more than 80,000 square feet of warehouse space.

With this latest acquisition, FreshEdge now operates more than 1.3 million square feet of warehouse space across 35 facilities, with a fleet of 1,100-plus trucks.

“We are excited for this new opportunity,” said Frontier Produce President Rob DeWitt. “We remain committed to offering the same level of top-notch customer service and quality our customers have come to expect from Frontier Produce.”

“Frontier Produce has established a solid reputation, and we are confident they will continue to build upon our company values centered around people, relationships, integrity and focus on the customer,” noted Steve Grinstead, CEO of Indianapolis-based FreshEdge. “We are proud to welcome them to our FreshEdge family.”

“We gladly welcome Rob and Robin [DeWitt] and their outstanding team to FreshEdge,” added Greg Corsaro, FreshEdge’s president and COO. “With a commitment to customer service at its core, Frontier Produce will be a great addition to our growing family of customer-obsessed companies.”

Most recently, FreshEdge revealed the addition of Western Sky Produce, based in the Salinas Valley of California. 

FreshEdge began in 2019 with the combination of Indianapolis Fruit and Piazza Produce and Bartlett, Ill.-based Get Fresh Produce. Since that time, several other distribution companies and their respective value-added operations have joined FreshEdge, growing it into a super-regional leader in the fresh food industry with a focus on fresh produce and specialty food items. FreshEdge’s footprint spans 25 Midwestern and southeastern states. Frontier Produce is FreshEdge’s seventh acquisition since Wind Point’s initial investment in 2022.

