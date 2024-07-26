Frontier Produce Joins FreshEdge

With the acquisition of Frontier Produce, FreshEdge now operates more than 1.3 million square feet of warehouse space across 35 facilities, with a fleet of 1,100-plus trucks.

Frontier Produce, a Tulsa, Okla.-based produce distribution company, has become the latest addition to FreshEdge, a family of fresh food distribution companies backed by Chicago-based private-equity firm Wind Point Partners.

For three decades, Frontier Produce has provided premium fruits and vegetables, proteins, dairy, and specialty products to a wide variety of foodservice establishments throughout Oklahoma and southwest Missouri, among them restaurants, hotels, school systems and caterers. The company operates out of three facilities, two in Tulsa and one in Oklahoma City. Together, these facilities encompass more than 80,000 square feet of warehouse space.

With this latest acquisition, FreshEdge now operates more than 1.3 million square feet of warehouse space across 35 facilities, with a fleet of 1,100-plus trucks.