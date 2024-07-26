Frontier Produce Joins FreshEdge
“We are excited for this new opportunity,” said Frontier Produce President Rob DeWitt. “We remain committed to offering the same level of top-notch customer service and quality our customers have come to expect from Frontier Produce.”
“Frontier Produce has established a solid reputation, and we are confident they will continue to build upon our company values centered around people, relationships, integrity and focus on the customer,” noted Steve Grinstead, CEO of Indianapolis-based FreshEdge. “We are proud to welcome them to our FreshEdge family.”
“We gladly welcome Rob and Robin [DeWitt] and their outstanding team to FreshEdge,” added Greg Corsaro, FreshEdge’s president and COO. “With a commitment to customer service at its core, Frontier Produce will be a great addition to our growing family of customer-obsessed companies.”
Most recently, FreshEdge revealed the addition of Western Sky Produce, based in the Salinas Valley of California.
FreshEdge began in 2019 with the combination of Indianapolis Fruit and Piazza Produce and Bartlett, Ill.-based Get Fresh Produce. Since that time, several other distribution companies and their respective value-added operations have joined FreshEdge, growing it into a super-regional leader in the fresh food industry with a focus on fresh produce and specialty food items. FreshEdge’s footprint spans 25 Midwestern and southeastern states. Frontier Produce is FreshEdge’s seventh acquisition since Wind Point’s initial investment in 2022.