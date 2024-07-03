National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Opens Legal Policy Center

In what it describes as a “groundbreaking” move for the wholesale distribution industry, the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) has opened the NAW Legal Policy Center (LPC), which will pursue litigation and advocate for a regulatory environment in support of business innovation and economic growth.

“Our member companies are focused on keeping the supply chain moving and rely on us to have their backs,” noted Eric Hoplin, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NAW. “With Congress mired in ineffective gridlock, policymaking is increasingly shaped by the emboldened executive and judicial branches who don’t have business interests in mind. The Legal Policy Center enables NAW to expand on our policy leadership and aggressively defend the American supply chain against activist regulators.”

