 Skip to main content

KeHE Helps Create Jobs for People With Disabilities

Distributor working with Beacon Group in Arizona
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Worker With Down Syndrome Main Image
Disability Pride Month honors the history, achievements, experiences and struggles of the disability community.

Ahead of the observance of Disability Pride Month in July, KeHE Distributors has made strides in hiring people with disabilities, thanks to a partnership with nonprofit organization Beacon Group. The company has hired a Beacon Group Customized Work Team to support operations at its Goodyear, Ariz., fulfillment center, with the aims of promoting workplace inclusivity while developing innovative hiring solutions in a challenging labor environment. 

A Customized Work Team is a form of group-supported employment in which a job coach works with and supports three to four people with significant developmental disabilities in their professional duties.

[RELATED: Which Food Retailers Are Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion?]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

“This program is very important to the Beacon mission, as it offers employment opportunities to an underserved and overlooked population of people with the most significant disabilities,” explained Natalya Brown, president/CEO of Phoenix-based Beacon Group. “Our partnership with KeHE is proof of the successful outcomes that can be achieved by both employers and workers with disabilities.”

According to KeHE and Beacon, their collaboration illustrates the advantages of disability inclusion in the workplace.

“At KeHE we’re all about spreading goodness,” noted Zach Baker, senior director of operations at the Naperville, Ill.-based distributor. “This partnership is very important to us for in our mission to be the employer of choice in our community. Having a diversified workforce is critical to innovation and growing our brand; we’re grateful to have our Beacon Group partners.”

At KeHE, the Beacon Customized Work Team processes totes, cleans aisles and builds boxes. along with performing additional tasks that vary each month, based on business needs.

Disability Pride Month honors the history, achievements, experiences and struggles of the disability community.

A Certified B Corporation and employee-owned company, KeHE distributes fresh, natural and organic, and specialty products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds