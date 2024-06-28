KeHE Helps Create Jobs for People With Disabilities

“This program is very important to the Beacon mission, as it offers employment opportunities to an underserved and overlooked population of people with the most significant disabilities,” explained Natalya Brown, president/CEO of Phoenix-based Beacon Group. “Our partnership with KeHE is proof of the successful outcomes that can be achieved by both employers and workers with disabilities.”

According to KeHE and Beacon, their collaboration illustrates the advantages of disability inclusion in the workplace.

“At KeHE we’re all about spreading goodness,” noted Zach Baker, senior director of operations at the Naperville, Ill.-based distributor. “This partnership is very important to us for in our mission to be the employer of choice in our community. Having a diversified workforce is critical to innovation and growing our brand; we’re grateful to have our Beacon Group partners.”

At KeHE, the Beacon Customized Work Team processes totes, cleans aisles and builds boxes. along with performing additional tasks that vary each month, based on business needs.

Disability Pride Month honors the history, achievements, experiences and struggles of the disability community.