National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Promotes Senior Leaders

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) has promoted two senior leaders who will play key roles in furthering the Washington, D.C.-based organization’s continued growth and progress. Chris Greiner – has become VP of corporate development and Natasha Wells is now SVP of member experience.

“NAW has grown rapidly in recent years, doubling membership and tripling the size of our team to serve those members,” noted Dan Schuberth, the association’s chief revenue officer. “Chris and Natasha have been integral to that growth, demonstrating excellence in their work and serving as champions for the value NAW delivers to members every day. Both have earned their promotion, and we’re excited to have them play a greater role in NAW’s evolution in the years ahead.”

In his new role, Greiner leads the sales division of the corporate relations team, in which position he is responsible for growing direct membership among the largest distributors in North America. Before joining NAW, Greiner was director of member engagement and senior advisor to the EVP at The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, where he oversaw member engagement and retention, as well as coordination between the corporate relations department on membership and policy campaign initiatives.

In her latest position, Wells heads the member experience division of the corporate relations team, where she has responsibility for the membership value delivery initiative. Prior to NAW, Wells and her team made significant contributions to strategic planning, revenue production, data analytics and membership engagement at the National Federation of Independent Business as its director of sales operations.

NAW represents the $8 trillion wholesale distribution industry, which employs more than 6 million workers throughout the United States, accounting for approximately one-third of the U.S. gross domestic product. Two hundred, fifty thousand wholesale distribution companies operate across North America, including all 50 states.