H-E-B Searching for Texas’s Top Educators
A panel of judges made up of educators, administrators and community leaders from across Texas will choose 10 winners, to be composed of six teachers, two counselors and two principals, as well as an early childhood facility, public school board and two school districts. An awards ceremony will be held in May 2025, with each award recipient’s school also receiving a matching grant.
Since its inception in 2002, the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards have given $14 million in funding to finalists, winners and their schools.
The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 160,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The multi-format retailer operates 435-plus stores. With sales of $43 billion, H-E-B is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.