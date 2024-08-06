H-E-B Searching for Texas’s Top Educators

As the back-to-school season rolls into high gear, H-E-B has launched its annual search for the best educators in its home state of Texas. The grocer has officially begun the nomination period for its 2025 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards, which are open to all Texas public school professionals, including teachers, counselors, principals, early childhood centers, school boards and districts.

Winners are chosen for going the extra mile in serving their students and their communities, and win cash prizes for their outstanding work. Nominations are open through Oct. 7, and invitations to apply will be disseminated before Dec. 2.