H-E-B Searching for Texas’s Top Educators

Grocer will choose 10 winners for its annual awards program
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
H-E-B education award
H-E-B will celebrate 10 educators and their school districts through its 2025 Excellence in Education Awards.

As the back-to-school season rolls into high gear, H-E-B has launched its annual search for the best educators in its home state of Texas. The grocer has officially begun the nomination period for its 2025 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards, which are open to all Texas public school professionals, including teachers, counselors, principals, early childhood centers, school boards and districts. 

Winners are chosen for going the extra mile in serving their students and their communities, and win cash prizes for their outstanding work. Nominations are open through Oct. 7, and invitations to apply will be disseminated before Dec. 2.

“Educators are the backbone of our society, and they deserve recognition for going above and beyond to uplift our communities and shape the next generation of leaders,” said Jill Reynolds, H-E-B public affairs manager. “By nominating an educator, you are starting a journey that can lead to impactful benefits for not only the school but also your community.”

A panel of judges made up of educators, administrators and community leaders from across Texas will choose 10 winners, to be composed of six teachers, two counselors and two principals, as well as an early childhood facility, public school board and two school districts. An awards ceremony will be held in May 2025, with each award recipient’s school also receiving a matching grant.

Since its inception in 2002, the H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards have given $14 million in funding to finalists, winners and their schools.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 160,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The multi-format retailer operates 435-plus stores. With sales of $43 billion, H-E-B is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

