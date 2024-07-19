Walmart Heads Back to School With Thousands of Products Under $10
The retailer is also providing everything that teachers need to get the school year started right, all at low prices. The Classroom Registry experience on Walmart.com and the Walmart app was created to help educators reduce their spending on classroom supplies. The tool makes it simple for educators to plan, shop and share their classroom wish lists. Those who wish to contribute can search Walmart’s registry page by the teacher’s last name and state.
This year for the first time, customers can shop Walmart’s one-click food basket, which provides two weeks of lunches for about $2 per day. The basket features 16 kid-friendly items, including PB&J essentials, juice, fruit and snacks, for no-fuss, affordable school lunches. The basket is now available for easy pickup and delivery services on Walmart’s website and the Walmart app through Sept. 15.
For college and grad school students, Walmart is not only offering value prices on class and dorm necessities, but also all of the benefits of a traditional Walmart+ membership at half the price. The membership deal includes such student-friendly perks as free shipping with no order minimum, free grocery delivery and even, for those ages 18 and over, a Paramount+ membership for just $49 per year or $6.47/month. The Paramount+ offer is available through Sept. 13.
College kids can also take advantage of Walmart’s expanded delivery hours, with On-Demand delivery starting at 6 a.m., along with Late-Night Express Delivery, available via the Walmart app.
In the area of health, Walmart is providing such options of immunization appointments via walk-up and pre-scheduled appointments any day of the week on Walmart.com and the Walmart app, and the ability to virtually “try on” more than 900 affordable eyewear styles online and order them from home.
To ensure inclusivity, Walmart is rolling out Caroline’s Carts to help kids with disabilities navigate the store more easily. By January 2025, all Walmart Supercenters and all Neighborhood Markets will receive at least one cart, totaling more than 8,000 carts. The retailer will also carry such adaptive apparel as sensory backpacks. The first-to-market Wonder Nation backpack, retailing for just $28, includes easy-grab zipper pulls, an insulated front pocket, a compression hip belt with pockets, tactile fleece on the shoulder strap, and various headphone ports, among other features.
After purchasing their back-to-school items, Walmart shoppers can make use of seamless pickup and delivery options like same-day curbside pickup and Express Delivery in as soon as 30 minutes.
Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart's more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.