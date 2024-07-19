Walmart Heads Back to School With Thousands of Products Under $10

The retailer is also providing everything that teachers need to get the school year started right, all at low prices. The Classroom Registry experience on Walmart.com and the Walmart app was created to help educators reduce their spending on classroom supplies. The tool makes it simple for educators to plan, shop and share their classroom wish lists. Those who wish to contribute can search Walmart’s registry page by the teacher’s last name and state.

This year for the first time, customers can shop Walmart’s one-click food basket, which provides two weeks of lunches for about $2 per day. The basket features 16 kid-friendly items, including PB&J essentials, juice, fruit and snacks, for no-fuss, affordable school lunches. The basket is now available for easy pickup and delivery services on Walmart’s website and the Walmart app through Sept. 15.

For college and grad school students, Walmart is not only offering value prices on class and dorm necessities, but also all of the benefits of a traditional Walmart+ membership at half the price. The membership deal includes such student-friendly perks as free shipping with no order minimum, free grocery delivery and even, for those ages 18 and over, a Paramount+ membership for just $49 per year or $6.47/month. The Paramount+ offer is available through Sept. 13.

College kids can also take advantage of Walmart’s expanded delivery hours, with On-Demand delivery starting at 6 a.m., along with Late-Night Express Delivery, available via the Walmart app.