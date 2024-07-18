NGA Foundation Bestows 2024 Scholarships

The NGA Foundation 2024 scholarship recipients are as follows:

Asparagus Club ($2,000)

Audrianna Hunt, a student at Liberty University who works for K-VA-T Food Stores as an accounts payable senior clerk.

Jenna Krakomperger, a student at the University of Findlay, who is also a recipient of a Women Grocers of America scholarship and plans to work with her parents to start the process of taking over their grocery business and becoming an owner.

Aldo Martinez, a student at Drake University and Fareway Stores grocery clerk.

Kenneth Osborn, a student at the University of Arkansas and Walmart replenishment manager working toward a master’s degree and a career in supply chain and grocery merchandising.

Kendal Taylor, a student at Old Dominion University student and K-VA-T desktop support technician who wants to work on the information security side of the grocery industry.

Asparagus Club - Thomas K. Zaucha Award ($2,500)

Kayla Visbeck, a student at Post University who works in online pickup and delivery at ShopRite, where she’s enrolled in a leadership program.

Bob Richardson Legacy Scholarship ($1,000)

Emily Luebkemann, a student at Southeast Missouri State University who works at the Red Bud IGA as a cashier and stocker, and in the produce department.

Buehler’s People First Scholarship ($1,000)

Kayleigh Ethington, a student at Ashland University who works as a cake decorator at Buehler’s Fresh Foods.

Charlie and Becky Bray Legacy Scholarship ($2,500)

Kyah Ledbetter, a student at Austin Peay State University who works as a Food City cashier and plans to work in agriculture with a focus on economics, food security, horticulture or inspection.

Della Noce Family Diversity Scholarship ($1,500)

Gabriela Catalan, a student at University of Houston-Victoria and Costco cashier.

Ecolab Women in Grocery ($2,000)

Nora Kalvik, a student at Iowa State University who works as a Hy-Vee Aisles Online manager and wants to design products or spaces to help others overcome challenges.

Ed and Helen Buehler Scholarship ($1,000)

Drake Crumley, a student at Ashland University and a bagger at Buehler’s Fresh Foods.

FMS Solutions Holdings Legacy Scholarships

Spencer Drylie ($1,500), a student at Ohio’s Miami University studying economics and entrepreneurship while working as a bakery associate at Dorothy Lane Market.

Lauren Elwood ($1,500), a business management major at the University of New Haven who works at Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace as a cashier and is also involved in food sampling, catering, e-commerce and the store’s coffee bar.

Taylor Hughes ($3,000), a University of Mississippi student majoring in management with an emphasis in HR who is also a Women Grocers of America scholarship recipient and works as a floral coordinator and produce assistant at Associated Wholesale Grocers.

Kimberly Clark Legacy Scholarship ($2,500)

Devin Smerdon, a student at the University of Virginia who works as a front end manager for K-VA-T Food Stores and has an interest in the financial or supply chain side of operations.

Mary Macey Legacy Scholarship ($1,500)

Zoe Ganzman, a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Mondelēz International Legacy Scholarship ($2,500)

Abigail Davidheiser, a student at Kutztown University pursuing a double business major while working as a cashier at Giant Food Stores.

Peter and Jody Larkin Legacy Scholarship ($2,500)

Meredith DeGroot, a student at Kirkwood Community College and trained chef who has worked in produce at Fareway Stores for five years through middle and high school and hopes to open her own business in the food and grocery industry.

Roger Collins Legacy Scholarship ($1,000)

Olivia Snyder, a student at Grace College who aims to assist in the marketing and connection of the grocery industry.

Ronnie Horton Legacy Scholarship ($1,250)

Hannah Christensen, a student at Johnson & Wales University who works as a cashier at Sam’s Club.

Elijah Schipper, a student at Augustana University who works as an assistant produce manager at Fareway Meat & Grocery.

Women Grocers of America ($2,500)

Jenna Krakomperger (also awarded an Asparagus Club scholarship)

Taylor Hughes (also awarded an FMS Solutions Holdings Legacy Scholarship)

The Asparagus Club was founded in 1909 by members of the independent grocery industry. The name was selected to symbolize the concept that one single tip of asparagus standing alone would fall, but when tied together in a bunch, could stand upright.

Arlington, Va.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers comprising the independent sector of the food distribution industry.