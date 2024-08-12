Senators Probe Kroger About Dynamic Pricing

Recognizing Kroger as a leading U.S. retailer, Warren and Casey sent a list of 11 specific questions to McMullen, and thereby Kroger, and requested a response by Aug. 20. Queries included the extent of ESL usage in Kroger stores, the factors the retailer uses when considering price changes, and the number of times pricing can change in a single day via this kind of technology. (The full letter is available online.)

Kroger maintains that it its pricing methods are ultimately shopper-centric and can benefit the overall market in a number of ways. “Kroger’s business model is to lower prices over time so that more customers shop with us, which leads to more revenue that we then invest in lower prices, higher wages, and an even better shopping experience. Everything we do is designed to support this strategy, and customers are shopping more with Kroger now than ever because we are fighting inflation and providing great value,” a spokesperson told Progressive Grocer in an email. “Any test of electronic shelf tags is to lower prices more for customers where it matters most. To suggest otherwise is not true.”

