Is a City-Owned Grocery Store Coming to Chicago?

A government grocery store has moved closer from speculation to possibility in one major market. According to the Chicago Tribune, a study conducted by the HR&A consulting firm concluded that a city-owned supermarket is “necessary, feasible and implementable.”

The outside analysts suggested that the city work with a nonprofit grocery operator to run such markets. A network of three stores is estimated to cost at least $27.7 million.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson brought up the idea in 2023, announcing that his administration would work with the nonprofit Economic Security Project to explore the retail option. A year later, the study affirmed the need for such a store, based on the number of local food deserts and a lack of access to fresh foods in some neighborhoods. The authors asserted that grocers are “typically unwilling to take the market risk that these neighborhoods present.”