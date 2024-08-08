Is a City-Owned Grocery Store Coming to Chicago?
S. Mayumi Grigsby, the city’s policy chief, told the Chicago Tribune that gaps in grocery service led to the proposal for municipal intervention. “We truly believe that public options can increase access, affordability and services in areas where government really should be leaning in and leading the way,” Grigsby remarked.
Following a review of the study, officials said that the next step is for the city to finalize a proposal and secure grants or other funding. Last year, a City of Chicago spokesperson said that these kinds of stores would be the first city-owned supermarket in a major metropolitan area. That said, local governments have been involved in eradicating food deserts, including those in rural areas.