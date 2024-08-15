Why Consumers Are Taking Time to Plan Their Grocery Shop

A focus on value, along with the trend of cooking and eating more at home, are contributing to the more thoughtful and time-consuming meal planning. More than half (54%) of those surveyed said they plan meals for the week as they plan for their grocery trip and 35% are looking for inspiration.

In addition to seeking out meal ideas, two thirds of consumers said that they are creating shopping lists based on deals and discounts. Inmar’s data supports the notion that shoppers are using digital and printed flyers to compare prices and reveals that more than a third spend time planning trips to multiple retailers. Digital coupons are now outpacing printed coupons in usage, Inmar's intelligence confirms.

Retailers and brands who want to capture a share of these thoughtful shoppers’ grocery budgets can reassess traditional approaches and definitions. “I encourage us all to rethink shopper loyalty. When we think about shopper loyalty in our industry, we typically think about shoppers being loyal to a brand or retailer. We really need to think about how we are earning shoppers’ business,” pointed out Pete Medina, director, customer insights at Inmar. “How do we actually earn the right to be on their list? In other words, shopper loyalty is an outcome, not an input.”

To earn that business, grocers and CPGs can provide tailored savings and solutions to shoppers, through personalized loyalty programs and other tools, the analysts added.

In other news, Inmar recently announced that it is expanding its digital incentive network into the convenience store channel. The company is teaming up with Axonet to provide incentives to tens of thousands of store locations.