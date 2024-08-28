Fred Meyer Associates in Portland Area Go on Strike

According to Fred Meyer, the grocer has met with union representatives 12 times and its latest offer includes a $37 million investment in additional wages and a rate increase that results in a $3.50 hourly bump in pay over the life of a contract. The company also agreed to health care benefit improvement with a $0 impact to associates and ongoing funding of pension benefits, along with a ratification bonuses for all associates based on years of service.

In light of this week’s high-profile court proceedings on the Kroger-Albertsons merger, the retailer addressed labor concerns related to that action. “Protecting our associates’ right to collectively bargain is why it is so important to secure the future of unionized grocery stores in America, and that is exactly what Kroger’s proposed merger with Albertsons will do. If the merger is blocked the only winners will be non-union food retailers such as Walmart, Costco and Amazon,” Fred Meyer representatives pointed out.

[RELATED: KROGER IN COURT - Grocery Merger Allows Better Competition With Global Behemoths]

As Fred Meyer put forth its latest offers, UFCW 555 upped its actions, too. Last week, the union filed another Unfair Labor Practice charge against the banner, alleging that Fred Meyer advertised to employees that they offered additional pension funds when no such proposal was presented during negotiations.

Both sides are due back at the table on Aug. 29 and 30. In the meantime, Fred Meyer stores in the affected Portland-area communities will remain open for business.

Cincinnati-based Kroger serves over 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer employs 420,000 associates and is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.