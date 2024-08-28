 Skip to main content

Fred Meyer Associates in Portland Area Go on Strike

UFCW 555 announces stoppage planned through Labor Day weekend, as Kroger-owned grocer details latest offer
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak
After a vote in support of a labor action, Fred Meyer associates who are members of UFCW 555 are striking.

Workers at Fred Meyer stores in the Portland area who are members of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) 555 are walking off the job starting today, Aug. 28. Following seven days of talks, union members are planning to strike through the Labor Day holiday barring a deal with the retailer that is owned by The Kroger Co.

“A ULP strike is crucial to force Fred Meyer to comply with their obligations as an employer to their employees. Our members are united in demanding fair treatment, which can only be reached if Fred Meyer actually stands behind its public statements and is willing to fulfill all their obligations and legal requirements. Our membership came out in overwhelming support of this action and the community has our back,” declared Dan Clay, president, UFCW Local 555.

Fred Meyer, for its part, released a statement supporting its workers’ right to collectively bargain while outlining what it deems a generous offer. “The company believes associates should have a voice in choosing what is right for them and their families because the bargaining process ultimately impacts their paychecks. From the beginning it has always been our goal to put more money in our associates’ pockets,” the retailer asserted, adding, “Fred Meyer has consistently demonstrated its commitment to its associates, investing a significant portion of their earned sales into their well-being. The company will continue to do so, while balancing their commitment to keep groceries affordable for their customers.”

According to Fred Meyer, the grocer has met with union representatives 12 times and its latest offer includes a $37 million investment in additional wages and a rate increase that results in a $3.50 hourly bump in pay over the life of a contract. The company also agreed to health care benefit improvement with a $0 impact to associates and ongoing funding of pension benefits, along with a ratification bonuses for all associates based on years of service.

In light of this week’s high-profile court proceedings on the Kroger-Albertsons merger, the retailer addressed labor concerns related to that action. “Protecting our associates’ right to collectively bargain is why it is so important to secure the future of unionized grocery stores in America, and that is exactly what Kroger’s proposed merger with Albertsons will do. If the merger is blocked the only winners will be non-union food retailers such as Walmart, Costco and Amazon,” Fred Meyer representatives pointed out.

[RELATED: KROGER IN COURT - Grocery Merger Allows Better Competition With Global Behemoths

As Fred Meyer put forth its latest offers, UFCW 555 upped its actions, too. Last week, the union filed another Unfair Labor Practice charge against the banner, alleging that Fred Meyer advertised to employees that they offered additional pension funds when no such proposal was presented during negotiations.

Both sides are due back at the table on Aug. 29 and 30. In the meantime, Fred Meyer stores in the affected Portland-area communities will remain open for business. 

Cincinnati-based Kroger serves over 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer employs 420,000 associates and is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

