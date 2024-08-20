Kroger Continues Legal Maneuvering Ahead of FTC Trial
Additionally, according to a Kroger spokesperson, by splitting its challenge to the merger into two separate tribunals, the FTC is making “an inappropriate attempt to receive multiple opportunities to litigate the same issues.”
Continued the spokesperson: “Despite forcing Kroger to participate in this unconstitutional administrative proceeding, the FTC has also filed a motion in the federal court proceedings seeking to block the merger for the duration of its administrative proceeding – which will likely take several years to resolve.”
Kroger is instead asking to enjoin the two proceedings instead of holding them separately. Currently, a date for the administrative hearing has not been set, but will be decided after the federal trial concludes on Sept. 13.
Earlier this month, the FTC made a motion for a preliminary injunction against the proposed merger, seeking “extraordinary relief” to stop the companies from proceeding with their planned tie-up. According to Kroger, however, the FTC has failed to satisfy its burden to show that an injunction is permissible or warranted.
According to Kroger, the government’s motion for the preliminary injunction fails to meet the threshold requirements under the Clayton Act, and in response to the FTC’s challenge stated that it must “expand, adapt, and most importantly, continue to lower prices to compete with global behemoths. Simply put, modern competition for groceries and ‘household goods’ extends far beyond Kroger and Albertsons, and Kroger must embrace this reality to compete effectively and offer consumers the lowest possible prices, while offering better paid jobs to union workers.”
Meanwhile, a preliminary injunction against the merger was granted by Denver District Court Judge Andrew J. Luxen during a hearing on July 25 in regard to a separate lawsuit filed by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. A two-week trial on the matter is set to begin on Sept. 30, and a Kroger spokesperson told Progressive Grocer that the decision was welcome news since it eliminated the need for a preliminary injunction hearing, which had been originally slated for Aug. 12.
