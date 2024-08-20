Kroger Continues Legal Maneuvering Ahead of FTC Trial

Kroger is seeking to eliminate the need for two separate hearings with the FTC in its bid to merge with Albertsons Cos.

As the federal court hearing between The Kroger Co. and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) draws closer, the grocer has filed a motion for preliminary injunction against the FTC’s administrative hearing that challenges its proposed merger with Albertsons Cos. That administrative tribunal is separate from the federal proceeding that is set to begin in the District of Oregon on Aug. 26.

When the FTC formally filed suit to block the merger in February, it split its challenge into two parts: one stating that the merger would violate both the Clayton Act and the FTC Act, and the other seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to prevent Kroger and Albertsons from consummating the merger until final resolution of the administrative proceeding.

This latest motion from Kroger alleges that the FTC is violating Constitutional protections if it proceeds with its administrative tribunal, in addition to the separate action in federal court. Specifically, Kroger says that the FTC’s administrative proceeding against the merger violates Articles II and III of the Constitution because the Administrative Law Judge presiding over that proceeding is not removable by the President of the United States, and because it seeks to adjudicate Kroger’s private rights to contract with another private party administratively through the Executive Branch rather than in the independent Judicial Branch.