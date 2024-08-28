KROGER IN COURT: Grocery Merger Allows Better Competition With Global Behemoths

Day two of the trial against Kroger and Albertsons focused on competition and pricing.

Day two of the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) lawsuit against the proposed $24.6 billion merger between The Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. focused on competition and price.

U.S. District Judge Adrienne Nelson of Oregon is overseeing the FTC’s request for preliminary injunction against the merger, which, if granted, would put the deal on hold while the FTC undertakes an administrative hearing against the deal.

The FTC is skeptical that consolidation in the grocery space at this scale would benefit consumers. But as the two grocers point out, the government agency has a flawed way of thinking.

Kroger and Albertsons claim the FTC is limiting its perception of grocery competition to “traditional supermarkets.” In reality, the landscape of grocery shopping has expanded to a diverse assortment of retailers that are dominating grocery retailing. This includes club stores such as Costco and Sam’s Club; discounters such as ALDI and Lidl; competitors like Amazon, which not only owns Whole Foods Market but also sells groceries through its e-commerce platforms; and big-box retailers like Walmart and Target. In fact, the biggest food seller in the United States isn’t a “traditional supermarket;” it's Walmart.