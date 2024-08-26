KROGER IN COURT: Albertsons Argues for Merger

Opening statements were heard today in the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) lawsuit against the proposed $24.6 billion merger between The Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. U.S. District Judge Adrienne Nelson of Oregon is overseeing the FTC’s request for preliminary injunction against the merger, which, if granted, would put the merger on hold while the FTC undertakes an administrative hearing against the deal.

In her opening remarks, FTC Chief Trial Counsel Susan Musser focused on the idea that the merger would reduce business competition “that acts as a check on rising grocery prices and spurs improvements in quality and innovation.”

Musser further asserted that workers’ wages and benefits would suffer under the proposed tie-up, and also stated that C&S Wholesale Grocers, the proposed beneficiary of 579 divested Kroger and Albertsons stores, will be less competitive than the two grocers currently are in certain markets, and also lacks the experience necessary to properly care for its workforce.

“This lawsuit is part of an effort aimed at helping Americans feed their families,” Musser said.

Meanwhile, Matthew Wolf, legal counsel for Kroger, contended in his opening statement that price reductions would happen immediately on the items that American families need most if the merger is approved. Additionally, he shared that collective bargaining agreements with local unions will be transferred and maintained.