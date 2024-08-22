 Skip to main content

NGA, UNFI Roll Out Traceability Guide for Grocers

Resource aims to help independent retailers comply with FDA's food safety requirements
Bridget Goldschmidt
The Step-by-Step Guide to FDA Traceability from NGA and UNFI contains summaries, diagrams, tables and photos to break down a 600-page FDA traceability rule into an easy-to-follow resource.

The National Grocers Association (NGA) and United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) have jointly released a Step-by-Step Guide to FDA Traceability. This complimentary offering available to all NGA members was written and designed to help independent grocers comply with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “Requirements for Additional Traceability Records for Certain Foods” rule efficiently and effectively. 

Starting in January 2026, the FDA will require that all food companies keep detailed records for a specific list of foods and be able to provide the FDA or local food safety authorities with these records within 24 hours upon request. To help independent grocers and distributors comply with this rule, the guide contains summaries, diagrams, tables and photos to break down the 600-page rule into an easy-to-follow resource. Along with the guide, NGA launched an accompanying online Traceability Center where members can access various templates, glossaries and a mock traceability event exercise. 

“The new traceability rule is one of the biggest changes in food safety compliance our members have seen in over a decade,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “Food safety is always a top priority for our members, and we’re incredibly thankful for the support of UNFI in their sponsorship of this easy-to-understand resource that will benefit independent grocers.”

“We are excited to partner with NGA on this resource to help independent grocers stay ahead as our industry continues preparing for the new Food Traceability rule,” noted UNFI Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Matt Echols. “We know how important it is for industry members to be able to understand and easily navigate any new rule, and this guide will be a useful resource as we continue to partner, explore and assess workable, long-term solutions.”

Members of NGA can request the complimentary guide online, while non-members can access it for an additional fee.

NGA is the national trade organization representing the retail and wholesale community grocers comprising the independent sector of the food distribution industry. 

Providence, R.I.-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to more than 30,000 customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 22 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

