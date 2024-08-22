NGA, UNFI Roll Out Traceability Guide for Grocers

The Step-by-Step Guide to FDA Traceability from NGA and UNFI contains summaries, diagrams, tables and photos to break down a 600-page FDA traceability rule into an easy-to-follow resource.

The National Grocers Association (NGA) and United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) have jointly released a Step-by-Step Guide to FDA Traceability. This complimentary offering available to all NGA members was written and designed to help independent grocers comply with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “Requirements for Additional Traceability Records for Certain Foods” rule efficiently and effectively.

Starting in January 2026, the FDA will require that all food companies keep detailed records for a specific list of foods and be able to provide the FDA or local food safety authorities with these records within 24 hours upon request. To help independent grocers and distributors comply with this rule, the guide contains summaries, diagrams, tables and photos to break down the 600-page rule into an easy-to-follow resource. Along with the guide, NGA launched an accompanying online Traceability Center where members can access various templates, glossaries and a mock traceability event exercise.

“The new traceability rule is one of the biggest changes in food safety compliance our members have seen in over a decade,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “Food safety is always a top priority for our members, and we’re incredibly thankful for the support of UNFI in their sponsorship of this easy-to-understand resource that will benefit independent grocers.”