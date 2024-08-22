NGA, UNFI Roll Out Traceability Guide for Grocers
“We are excited to partner with NGA on this resource to help independent grocers stay ahead as our industry continues preparing for the new Food Traceability rule,” noted UNFI Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Matt Echols. “We know how important it is for industry members to be able to understand and easily navigate any new rule, and this guide will be a useful resource as we continue to partner, explore and assess workable, long-term solutions.”
Members of NGA can request the complimentary guide online, while non-members can access it for an additional fee.
NGA is the national trade organization representing the retail and wholesale community grocers comprising the independent sector of the food distribution industry.
Providence, R.I.-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to more than 30,000 customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 22 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.