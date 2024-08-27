KROGER IN COURT: Ruling to Decide Fate of Albertsons

Albertsons made it clear in its opening statement that it is facing very real structural issues that will prevent it from competing alone on costs.

Following day one of The Kroger Co. and Albertson Cos.' trial with the FTC, it has become clear that this proceeding will decide the fate of the merger. And possibly the future of Albertsons.

U.S. District Judge Adrienne Nelson of Oregon is overseeing the FTC’s request for preliminary injunction against the proposed $24.6 billion merger, which, if granted, would put the merger on hold while the FTC undertakes an administrative hearing against the deal.

According to the two grocers, if the injunction is granted to pause the merger, it will likely end the merger outright. This presents a real issue for Albertsons, which is having difficulty competing against the “Goliaths” of food retailing, i.e. Walmart, Costco, Target and Amazon. The grocer's lawyers spoke about how the company will try to compete for the next two to four years but would need to fundamentally change its cost structure to operate on its own longer term – which could include layoffs, closures, a market exit or a sale to another competitor.