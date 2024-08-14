Mars Acquiring Kellanova

Added Steve Cahillane, chairman, president and CEO of Chicago-based Kellanova: “This is a truly historic combination with a compelling cultural and strategic fit. Kellanova has been on a transformation journey to become the world’s best snacking company, and this opportunity to join Mars enables us to accelerate the realization of our full potential and our vision. The transaction maximizes shareholder value through an all-cash transaction at an attractive purchase price and creates new and exciting opportunities for our employees, customers and suppliers. We are excited for Kellanova’s next chapter as part of Mars, which will bring together both companies’ world-class talent and capabilities and our shared commitment to helping our communities thrive. With a proven track record of successfully and sustainably nurturing and growing acquired businesses, we are confident Mars is a natural home for the Kellanova brands and employees.”

Once the transaction is complete, Kellanova will become part of Mars Snacking, headed by Global President Andrew Clarke and based in Chicago, enabling Mars to bring even more popular brands to a greater number of consumers around the world. Mars plans to further nurture and grow Kellanova’s brands, including the acceleration of innovation to meet evolving consumer tastes and preferences, local investment to expand reach and the introduction of more better-for-you nutrition options.

“This is an exciting opportunity to create a broader, global snacking business, allowing Kellanova and Mars Snacking to both achieve their full potential,” said Clarke. “Kellanova and Mars share long histories of building globally recognized and beloved brands. The Kellanova brands significantly expand our snacking platform, allowing us to even more effectively meet consumer needs and drive profitable business growth. Our complementary portfolios, routes to market, and R&D capabilities will unleash enhanced consumer-centric innovation to shape the future of responsible snacking.”