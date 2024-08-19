7-Eleven Parent Company Gets Takeover Bid From Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has submitted to Seven & i Holdings a “friendly, non-binding proposal” in an attempt to reach a mutually agreeable transaction.

Couche-Tard said it is focused on reaching a deal that benefits both companies' customers, employees, franchisees, and shareholders.

“There can be no certainty at this stage that any agreement or transaction will be reached,” Couche-Tard said in a statement. “The company does not anticipate issuing any further public statements regarding discussions with Seven & i unless or until an agreement is reached.”

Seven & i Holdings, the parent company of 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the United States, issued a statement confirming it has received Couche-Tard’s proposal. As a result, its board of directors has formed a special committee of the board of directors, comprised solely of independent outside directors, led by Stephen Hayes Dacus, as chairperson of the board of directors, to review the proposal.