7-Eleven Parent Company Gets Takeover Bid From Couche-Tard
“Consistent with its obligation to act in the best interest of its shareholders and other stakeholders of the company, the special committee intends to conduct a prompt, careful and comprehensive review of the proposal, the company's stand-alone plans and other alternatives for enhancing corporate value, after which a response will be made to ACT,” officials with Seven & i Holdings said. “Neither the board of directors nor the special committee has made any determination at this time to either accept or reject the proposal from Couche-Tard, to enter into discussions, or to pursue any alternative transaction.”
News of Couche-Tard’s outreach to Seven & i Holdings comes the same day it announced reaching a definitive agreement to acquire GetGo Café +Markets from supermarket retailer Giant Eagle, Inc.
GetGo has a variety of models – from open-concept stores to stand-alone kiosks and features an extensive menu of made-to-order foods.
This article was originally covered in sister publication Store Brands.