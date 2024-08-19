 Skip to main content

7-Eleven Parent Company Gets Takeover Bid From Couche-Tard

Seven & i Holdings form special committee to consider "friendly offer" from the owner of Circle K convenience stores
Greg Sleter
Greg Sleter, Store Brands
Seven & i Holdings owns 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores across the United States.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has submitted to Seven & i Holdings a “friendly, non-binding proposal” in an attempt to reach a mutually agreeable transaction.

Couche-Tard said it is focused on reaching a deal that benefits both companies' customers, employees, franchisees, and shareholders. 

“There can be no certainty at this stage that any agreement or transaction will be reached,” Couche-Tard said in a statement. “The company does not anticipate issuing any further public statements regarding discussions with Seven & i unless or until an agreement is reached.”

Seven & i Holdings, the parent company of 7-ElevenSpeedway and Stripes stores across the United States, issued a statement confirming it has received Couche-Tard’s proposal. As a result, its board of directors has formed a special committee of the board of directors, comprised solely of independent outside directors, led by Stephen Hayes Dacus, as chairperson of the board of directors, to review the proposal. 

“Consistent with its obligation to act in the best interest of its shareholders and other stakeholders of the company, the special committee intends to conduct a prompt, careful and comprehensive review of the proposal, the company's stand-alone plans and other alternatives for enhancing corporate value, after which a response will be made to ACT,” officials with Seven & i Holdings said. “Neither the board of directors nor the special committee has made any determination at this time to either accept or reject the proposal from Couche-Tard, to enter into discussions, or to pursue any alternative transaction.”

News of Couche-Tard’s outreach to Seven & i Holdings comes the same day it announced reaching a definitive agreement to acquire GetGo Café +Markets from supermarket retailer Giant Eagle, Inc.

GetGo has a variety of models – from open-concept stores to stand-alone kiosks and features an extensive menu of made-to-order foods. 

This article was originally covered in sister publication Store Brands.

