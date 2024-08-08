Vestar Capital Closes Recapitalization of Roland Foods

“Roland has been a very successful investment for Vestar thus far, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with CEO Keith Dougherty and the Roland management team to support the company’s continued growth and expansion,” noted Ken O’Keefe, managing director and COO at New York-based Vestar, as well as a member of the board of Roland. “Over the course of our ownership, Roland has scaled significantly and materially expanded its product offerings, both organically and through the acquisitions of AUI Fine Foods and ifiGOURMET. We see a tremendous opportunity to continue to scale the platform via M&A and additional investments across the organization.”

“We have been very strategic about our growth, and this new capital will help support future acquisitions and other initiatives that will allow us to take advantage of strong demand for specialty foods and ingredients,” added Dougherty. “We’re excited to keep moving forward with a partner that truly understands our business, and we thank the Vestar team for their ongoing support.”

With a curated portfolio of more than 2,400 products sourced worldwide, Roland is an established brand in the fine food category.