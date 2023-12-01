Moser’s Foods Acquired By Foodservice Company PFSbrands

Central Missouri-based grocer Moser’s Foods has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Pro Food Systems Inc., known as PFSbrands. The company, also based in Missouri, currently operates such foodservice brands as Champs Chicken, Hangar 54 Pizza and Hot Mex Express, and will take over Moser’s eight locations.

Moser’s Foods was established in 1982 when husband and wife Roger and Jeanie Moser purchased an existing grocery store in Fulton, Mo. The Mosers also established the Show Me Oil Co., which currently operates one convenience store that will also be acquired by PFSbrands.

“I am pleased to be selling our business to a local company that will allow our Moser’s legacy to continue. All of our dedicated employees will be able to become employee-owners at PFSbrands and will have the opportunity to maintain their current positions,” said Roger Moser. “I’ve been doing business with PFSbrands for over 25 years, so I am confident that their leadership team will continue to operate the stores with the same high standards of excellence, commitment to quality and a commitment to the communities we serve.”

PFSbrands’ Champs Chicken concept has more than 400 locations in both convenience stores and grocery stores. In May 2022, Moser’s opened a location in Columbia, Mo., that includes a first-of-its-kind attached Champs Chicken that features a double-line kitchen layout as well as digital drive-thru menu boards and mobile app technology.

“Today marks a momentous occasion for PFSbrands as we begin making plans to welcome the entire Moser's team into our thriving environment. Now operating 9 Champs Chicken locations, Roger has been a customer, friend, family member and mentor of mine for over 30 years,” said Shawn Burcham, founder and CEO of Summit, Mo.-based PFSbrands. “This acquisition is more than a business transaction; it's a union of two companies that share a deep commitment to quality, values and community involvement.”

Continued Burcham: “We’re proud to be integrating Moser’s into our operations, and we're excited to extend our employee-ownership model to their dedicated team. Our journey with Moser's represents a new chapter in our story, one where we will continue to innovate and grow, while staying true to the core values that have driven our mutual success. We're looking forward to bringing our combined strengths to the mid-Missouri communities and beyond as we continue to redefine excellence in the retail food sector.”

The acquisition is expected to be completed in March 2025. In the meantime, Clint Adams will join PFSbrands as SVP, retail store operations in February 2024, and will become president of the company’s retail division when the acquisition is finalized the following year.