Missouri-based independent grocer Moser’s opened its newest location in Columbia last week with a first-of-its-kind attached restaurant. The drive-thru Champs Chicken has a double-line kitchen layout as well as digital drive-thru menu boards and mobile app technology.

Champs Chicken has more than 400 locations in both convenience stores and grocery stores. Through this partnership, customers can purchase Champs Chicken at the Moser’s in-store hot case, through the restaurant drive-thru or by ordering on the restaurant’s app or third-party ordering apps for pick-up or delivery.

“Communities will always need grocery stores and comfort food, that’ll never change,” said Moser’s owner Roger Moser. “But what has changed in my 40-plus years in the industry is how customers want to get it.”

“The grocery store drive-thru model has been a vision of our founder for many years,” said Jim Spratt, VP of project management for Champs Chicken parent Holts Summit, Mo.-based PFSbrands. “As we’ve worked in lockstep with grocery stores throughout the country for the last two decades, we’ve seen an increase in consumer demand for convenience and multiple paths to purchase ... like grocery store pickup and mobile food ordering."