Ahold Delhaize Making Leadership Changes at Profi

On the heels of its acquisition of Romanian grocer Profi, Ahold Delhaize has revealed that Mihai Spulber, currently SVP operations and supply chain at Mega Image, another Ahold Delhaize brand, will assume the role of Profi’s brand president, effective July 1. The news follows on the decision of current Brand President Gaetan Pacton, to leave Profi “with a deep sense of gratitude and pride for everything we have achieved together.” With the acquisition, Ahold Delhaize now operates 17 brands in Europe, the United States and Indonesia.

“I want to take the opportunity to extend our gratitude to Gaetan for his dedication and passionate leadership at Profi, particularly during the acquisition process,” said Claude Sarrailh, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe and Indonesia. “Together with his team, Gaetan played a key role in the expansion of Profi’s presence in Romania and its reputation of providing customers with high-quality and affordable products.”

Added Sarrailh: “With Mihai, we bring on board a leader with broad experience in and knowledge of the Romanian market and customers. His background in finance, as well as store operations and supply chain, positions him well to take on this role. He will team up with long-serving Profi board members to ensure continuity and stability in leadership”.