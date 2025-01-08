Ahold Delhaize Making Leadership Changes at Profi
“I am honored by the opportunity to lead Profi and contribute to the integration of the company into the Ahold Delhaize family,” noted Spulber. “Profi has tremendous potential, and together with the current team, we will focus on strengthening the company’s success. I thank Gaetan for his outstanding contribution and support in this transition. I look forward to meeting the Profi team and continuing together the success story so appreciated by customers, collaborators, employees and partners.”
“Profi’s story is one of ambition, resilience and transformation, and the company's success is the direct result of the hard work and dedication of every one of my colleagues,” said Pacton, who was with the company for 13 years. “I am confident that under the leadership of Mihai Spulber, Profi will continue to grow and unlock new opportunities within Ahold Delhaize, paving the way for an even more exciting future. Thank you all for the support you have given me over the years.”
Over the next six months, Pacton will continue to secure business continuity and remain responsible for the leadership of Profi. He will also closely cooperate with Spulber and the team to ensure a smooth transition.
Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize banners serve 63 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 400,000 associates in 7,716 grocery and specialty stores. Ahold Delhaize USA is part of the U.S. family of brands encompassing Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.