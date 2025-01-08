EXCLUSIVE: UNFI Realigns to Enhance Service and Drive Growth

PG: How does this new operating model reduce complexity within UNFI’s business?

SD: One of the largest and most powerful objectives in our business is our ability to make processes simpler. We're a very complex company and that's a function of our history and how we came together and the many acquisitions that existed and the breadth of our customer base. We're not serving one strategy as a captive retailer would. We're serving thousands of strategies, but we believe that the new structure will empower our sales teams to spend the majority of their time with their clients, serving their unique strategies by building customized plans, assortments, product and service bundles. We think the account manager becomes the center of the universe there, and the merchandising manager looking upstream to suppliers and downstream.

We're on an ongoing journey of continuous improvement. Some of what we do won't work right away, and if that’s the case, and we'll change it. That's been a dynamic part of the last few years, and I think ultimately, if we keep our collective focus on the customer and the supplier, we will win, but it won't necessarily be perfect, as change never is.



PG: What are the biggest opportunities you see with this new model?

SD: I really see three big ones. First, it gives our sales team more time to spend with their customers. Having grown up in sales and in the consumer products and food industry, I think the more time you spend with your customers, the better. It allows us to listen, understand, configure, customize and help ensure their success — because without their success, we fail. Our business counts on growth, it counts on full DCs, and efficiency... So our sales people spending time with their customers and figuring out what we can do to help them be different, better, and special in the marketplace is the key.

The second opportunity is it allows us to scale and leverage our enterprise-wide expertise, whether it's supply chain or retail media or private brands, pricing, merchandising — all of these are capabilities that the more scale we can bring to them, the better. And then lastly, I believe it opens us up to new and interesting opportunities for associates to develop and deepen expertise in our customers and suppliers so that we're seeing opportunities faster and acting in a more agile way. And I think ultimately that creates a win-win for associates, for customers and suppliers, and if that happens, UNFI will prosper long into the future.



PG: Post-pandemic, are your sales teams engaging more face-to-face, or is it a mix of in-person and virtual interactions?

SD: It’s a mix, and that’s reflective of the changing nature of work. Flexibility is critical for attracting and retaining top talent, especially in functions like IT where remote work is highly valued. For our sales teams, the focus is on being outward-facing. Whether that means in-person meetings, store visits, or virtual calls depends on the customer’s preferences. We recognize that face-to-face interactions are invaluable for building relationships and trust, but we also understand the importance of adapting to new ways of working. Ultimately, it’s about meeting our customers where they are.

PG: What challenges do you foresee for UNFI and its partners in the coming years?

SD: The No. 1 challenge in our customer base is how can we help them effectively differentiate, compete and grow profitably and sustainably. I know of no time in my 40, almost 41 years in the food industry that it's been more challenging for retailers. Since 2000, the top four retailers have gained over 40 share points from the rest of the market. And it's getting to a point where they are becoming so strong and so powerful, with their R&D budgets and their automation budgets and the way that they can scale. You know, in my previous life we operated in 207 countries, and I saw presentations about business plans in all those countries for years. And the characteristic that was most correlated with profitable growth in the beverage business was diversity of the channel.

So, we as wholesalers and independent suppliers have an extraordinary responsibility to help all of our customers compete and succeed. If you do a good job on adding value and you do it efficiently — we're never gonna be a high margin business, we're always going to be very low. But if you do it right, you can achieve it. But I think my customer's challenge is existential and my challenge is existential, but working with very, very talented people, I think there is a way, and I've watched lots of retailers do it in brilliant ways over the years, and I'm inspired by them.

PG: What are the greatest challenges for grocers today?

SD: As you know, the environment with inflation looks like it’s kind of stabilizing, although it's not really clear. Grocery prices still are high, and it's challenged the value proposition, and that's impacting the choices that consumers are making across the socioeconomic spectrum. It's no secret that the mass market retailers are taking a lot of share. We have to really figure out in support of our customers how to ensure that they have the products, the programs and services, and the efficiency, the costs that will allow them to differentiate, compete and win, and that's really the big thing. I mean, it's not more complicated. It's hard to do, but it's not complicated. One of the access points is data, and making sure that we, as a fragmented value chain competing against captive value chains, are able to make data visible, clear, clean, and actionable, so that insight can be derived and action taken that, in fact, reflects the strength. So working together with our customers with data, with suppliers. We've got the tools, but we've got to be awfully good to compete against the scale retailers, and that's the biggest challenge.



PG: Any final thoughts on UNFI’s role in addressing these challenges?

SD: UNFI is uniquely positioned to help grocers navigate this complex environment. Our scale, expertise, and commitment to innovation enables us to deliver the products, programs, and services our customers need to succeed. By fostering collaboration across the supply chain and investing in our people, we’re building a stronger, more resilient industry for the future. And I’m really excited about the talented team we’ve recruited and built to take the company forward.