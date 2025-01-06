Big Lots Closes Sale to Gordon Brothers Retail Partners
"Variety is thrilled to officially welcome the Big Lots brand and looks forward to operating hundreds of Big Lots store locations,” said Lisa Seigies, president and CEO, Variety Wholesalers. “This strategic acquisition allows us to serve additional customers and communities. We plan to combine the best of Variety with the best of Big Lots and are excited about the possibilities ahead."
Gordon Brothers' real estate services team will handle real estate matters for Gordon Brothers as well as Variety Wholesalers.
“We were proud to support Big Lots through the restructuring process to enable the company's continued operation, and look forward to working with Variety Wholesalers to support Big Lots' go-forward footprint," said Kyle Shonak, chief transaction officer, Gordon Brothers.
Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal counsel, Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as financial advisor, AlixPartners LLP is serving as restructuring advisor, and A&G Real Estate Partners is serving as real estate advisor to the company.
Riemer & Braunstein LLP acted as counsel and M3 Partners LP acted as financial advisor to to Gordon Brothers.
This article was originally covered in sister publication Chain Store Age.