Big Lots Closes Sale to Gordon Brothers Retail Partners

Big Lots has completed a deal that will save up to 400 of its approximate 950 stores from going out of business.

The closeout retailer said that it has successfully closed its sale agreement with Gordon Brothers Retail Partners that will enable Variety Wholesalers to acquire between 200 and 400 Big Lots stores and up to two distribution centers. Variety plans to operate the stores under the Big Lots brand.

Big Lots, which filed for bankruptcy in September, announced the deal at the end of December, after its plan be acquired by Nexus Capital Management fell through and the retailer said it would hold store closing sales at its locations nationwide.

"We are pleased to close this strategic transaction, which provides a framework to preserve thousands of jobs, maximize value, and maintain the Big Lots brand,” said Big Lots President and CEO Bruce Thorn. “We are working closely with the Gordon Brothers and Variety Wholesalers teams on this transition. We are grateful for the continued hard work and dedication of Big Lots associates across the company."

As part of the deal, Variety may employ Big Lots employees at the acquired stores and distribution centers, as well as select corporate associates needed to support Big Lots' go-forward footprint.