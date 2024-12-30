Big Lots Strikes Deal to Keep 200 to 400 Stores Open
“The strategic sale to Gordon Brothers and the transfer to Variety Wholesalers is a favorable and significant achievement for Big Lots that reflects the tireless work and collective effort of our team,” said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO, Big Lots. “This sale agreement and transfer present the strongest opportunity to preserve jobs, maximize value for the estate and ensure continuity of the Big Lots brand. We are grateful to our associates nationwide for their grit and resilience throughout this process.”
The transaction is subject to approval by the bankruptcy court and other customary closing conditions.
“We are excited to partner with Gordon Brothers to provide a path forward for the Big Lots brand and hundreds of its stores,” said Lisa Seigies, president and CEO, Variety Wholesalers. “We look forward to working with members of the Big Lots team to realize the exciting opportunities ahead."
Advisors: Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal counsel, Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as financial advisor, AlixPartners LLP is serving as restructuring advisor, and A&G Real Estate Partners is serving as real estate advisor to the company.
Riemer & Braunstein LLP acted as counsel to Gordon Brothers, and Gordon Brothers' Real Estate Services team will be handling real estate matters for the buyer, including Variety Wholesalers.
Cozen O'Connor is serving as legal counsel to Variety Wholesalers.
This article was originally reported by sister publication Chain Store Age.