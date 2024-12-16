Digging Into Albertsons’ Lawsuit Against Kroger

Albertsons Cos.’ lawsuit against The Kroger Co., filed last week in the Delaware Court of Chancery amid the collapse of the proposed merger, has now been unsealed, offering a deeper look at how Albertsons believes that Kroger failed to exercise “best efforts” and to take “any and all actions” to obtain regulatory approval of the companies’ proposed merger deal.

The complaint details the specific ways in which Albertsons alleges that Kroger intentionally violated the merger agreement, among them offering an initial divestiture package that appeared to be deficient, ignoring feedback from state antitrust regulators that the proposed divestiture package was deficient, rejecting highly qualified divestiture buyers in favor of a divestiture buyer whose main business was wholesale distribution, and disregarding feedback from C&S Wholesale Grocers on its divestiture package.

The suit contends that this conduct was because Kroger “had second thoughts after a negative market reaction to the merger and falling post-pandemic profits, and it decided it would go through with the deal, if at all, only on terms far more advantageous to Kroger than those for which it had bargained.”