Class Action Filed Against Kroger, Albertsons Over No-Poach Agreements

A longtime grocery worker has become the lead plaintiff in a class action, filed Nov. 26 on behalf of grocery store workers across Colorado, against the King Soopers and City Market divisions of The Kroger Co., as well as the Safeway banner of Albertsons Cos. Filed by Denver-based nonprofit Towards Justice, a public-interest law firm, the suit alleges that unlawful no-poach agreements were entered into by the two companies at the time of a 2022 strike against King Soopers by United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7. The lead plaintiff, UFCW Local 7 member Valarie Morgan, was on the union’s contract negotiation team in 2021-22.

An investigation into the proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger led to a lawsuit filed by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, which is currently pending before the Denver District Court. As part of the suit, which seeks to block the proposed $24.6 billion mega-merger, Weiser also challenged the alleged no-poach agreements.

At the time, the AG noted: “King Soopers was concerned about losing employees and customers to Safeway during the strike and entered into an agreement with Albertsons whereby Safeway agreed not to hire any King Soopers employees and to not solicit any of King Soopers’ pharmacy customers, according to an email between company executives leading up to the strike. Such no-poach and non-solicitation agreements are illegal under the Colorado State Antitrust Act, because they are agreements to not compete.”

Although AG Weiser’s suit seeks to impose penalties against the grocers for allegedly making those agreements, the class action seeks to recover lost wages and other economic gains for workers that could have been secured without the alleged agreements.