Class Action Filed Against Kroger, Albertsons Over No-Poach Agreements
“This case is an attempt to bring light and justice to the 18,000 unionized grocery store workers, and the thousands of non-union grocery store workers, who were harmed by this hidden and illegal deal between King Soopers, City Market, and Safeway parent companies Kroger and Albertsons,” said Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7, which has offices in Colorado Springs, Cheyenne, Denver, Grand Junction, Greeley and Pueblo, Colo. “Our members went on strike and won a major new contract, but now it has become clear we could have made even more gains if these corporations had not broken the law behind our backs.”
When contacted for comment by Progressive Grocer, a Kroger spokesperson responded: “There were no non-solicitation or so-called no-poach agreements between Kroger and Albertsons. Kroger competes for talent in a broad and diverse labor market, including from non-grocery, non-union retailers like restaurants, foodservice companies, convenience stores, warehouses and more. In fact, data shows that only 1%-2.5% of Kroger associates come from and/or move to Albertsons.”
The Kroger Family of Companies’ nearly 420,000 associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. As of Sept. 7, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,267 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100 PG also named both companies among its Retailers of the Century.