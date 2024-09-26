KROGER IN COURT: Getting Ready for Trial 3 – This Time in Colorado

“Coloradans are concerned about undue consolidation and its harmful impacts on consumers, workers and suppliers,” said Weiser. “After 19 town halls across the state, I am convinced that Coloradans think this merger between the two supermarket chains would lead to stores closing, higher prices, fewer jobs, worse customer service and less resilient supply chains.”

A bid this past summer by Kroger to dismiss the lawsuit was denied. The court there believed that since Kroger does business in the state, the company is responsible for upholding Colorado’s monopoly laws. At the time of the decision, Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said the the company is “prepared to defend” the merger.

The Colorado trial is expected to last two weeks.

In other merger news, the trial in Seattle is still ongoing, having entered its seventh day on Sept. 25. Wednesday’s proceedings focused on the fierce competition in groceries and household goods that extends beyond Kroger and Albertsons to include Walmart, Costco and Amazon. According to Kroger, its merger will help the combined company compete effectively and offer customers the lowest possible prices while providing good-paying jobs to union workers.

Kroger insists that the efficiencies generated by the merger aren’t just aspirational – they’re supported by the company’s track record of lowering prices for customers following mergers.

Meanwhile, Kroger and Albertsons are awaiting the decision in the FTC trial in Oregon, which concluded on Sept. 17.

Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

As of June 15, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,269 retail food and drug stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 403 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores under more than 20 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100.