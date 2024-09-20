KROGER IN COURT: All Eyes on Divestiture Plan
Albertsons COO Susan Morris, an industry veteran with nearly four decades of grocery experience, will lead C&S’ retail division post-merger. Of the 579 stores in the divestiture package, Morris is already running 486 of those stores today. These are teams in geographies that already report to Morris.
C&S was already approved as a divestiture buyer of retail grocery stores in 2021 by the FTC. The company continues to operate all but one of the stores it acquired through the 2021 and 2022 Piggly Wiggly Midwest and Tops Market divestitures.
Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.
As of June 15, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,269 retail food and drug stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 403 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores under more than 20 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100.
Keene, N.H.-based C&S is No. 18 on PG’s list.