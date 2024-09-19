KROGER IN COURT: Grocer Trying to Keep Up With Walmart

Upside's report finds that consumers are cross-shopping more than ever, with 81% of grocery shoppers comparing prices across stores.

Kroger also points out that customer behavior continues to change, and that the myth of “one-stop shopping” that merger opponents raise doesn’t accurately represent where customers are spending their food dollars today.

This cross-shopping trend was recently covered in Upside’s "Consumer Spend Report 2024." The report highlights the rise of the "uncommitted customer" – an opportunistic consumer group that shops across different locations and formats, prioritizing its own needs over brand loyalty. Upside’s survey shows that shoppers visit about three different stores monthly. Price sensitivity is driving uncommitted customer behavior.

To further help ease competition concerns, Kroger and Albertsons have already agreed to divest 579 stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers, the largest grocery wholesale distributor in the United States, and the eighth-largest privately owned company in the United States.

Kroger believes that C&S’s existing distribution network positions it well for retail expansion, and that its procurement network and deep industry experience will enable C&S to aggressively compete in the grocery retail market. The company currently operates 25 retail supermarkets and is a franchisor of 165 additional locations.

As part of the merger, C&S is getting a clone of the technology stack that Albertsons currently uses to run its business. It will also receive three years of historic customer transaction data from Kroger and Albertsons to help develop a loyalty program.

C&S is already budgeting $150 million per year to bring down prices and better compete with large competitors. According to Kroger, prices at C&S post-merger will be lower than many current prices at Albertsons stores.

Albertsons COO Susan Morris, an industry veteran with nearly four decades of grocery experience, will lead C&S’s retail division post-merger. Of the 579 stores in the divestiture package, Morris is already running 486 of those stores today. These are teams in geographies that already report to Morris.

C&S was already approved as a divestiture buyer of retail grocery stores in 2021 by FTC. The company continues to operate all but one of the stores it acquired through the 2021 and 2022 Piggly Wiggly Midwest and Tops Market divestitures.

Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

As of June 15, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,269 retail food and drug stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 403 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores under more than 20 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100.

Keene, N.H.-based C&S is No. 18 on PG’s list.