2024 Grocery Shoppers: Spending Trends and What’s Next

Thursday, September 26, 2024 1:00 PM EDT

Join us for a webinar unveiling insights from Upside's inaugural Consumer Spend Report, which analyzes data from 1.1 billion transactions and nationwide surveys. Tyler Renaghan, VP of Grocery at Upside, and Tom Henry, Chief Data and Deputy Chief Information Officer at Schnuck Markets, Inc., will discuss how negative outlooks on household finances have increased price sensitivity and cross-shopping, leading to the rise of the "uncommitted customer." Also known as secondary and tertiary customers, these shoppers present both challenges and opportunities for grocery retailers. Gain a clear picture of who these uncommitted customers are and what they need to become loyal. Learn about valuable strategies, including dynamic pricing, to attract and retain this crucial customer base in the evolving grocery landscape.



