King Soopers Workers End Strike

Following a protracted stalemate, King Soopers employees who are members of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 have ended the strike they began on Jan. 12.

According to local reports, the union and the retailer have come to an agreement, and workers can ratify the deal during a contract vote meeting on Monday, Jan. 24. Details on the agreement will be released in the coming days.

In a Tweet shared early on Jan. 21, UFCW Local 7 announced, “King Soopers pickets are coming down…you have seven days to return to work. Contact your store manager to be placed on the schedule.”

It’s been a heated labor dispute over the past weeks and months. Earlier this week, a judge granted Kroger-owned King Soopers a temporary restraining order limiting picket lines and banning striking employees from blocking store entrances and shouting near customers and store employees at work.

Negotiations stalled earlier this month and the union had rejected King Soopers’ proposals including a last, best and final offer with a $170 million investment in wages over the next few years plus additional healthcare benefits and ratification bonuses.

Union head Kim Cordova pushed back and said that workers needed a better agreement. “We strike because it has become clear this is the only way to get what is fair, just, and equitable for the grocery workers who have risked their lives every day just by showing up to work during the pandemic,” she remarked.

During the back-and-forth, parent company The Kroger Co. released an analysis showing that the organization’s compensation of hourly associates in Western states including Colorado averages $23.89 per hour, counting wages and healthcare and retirement benefits. The report noted that this compensation is higher than the average hourly wages and benefits of all workers in the U.S. retail industry and is comparable to job functions of the majority of Kroger associates.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names.