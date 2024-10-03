KROGER IN COURT: A Case of Déjà Vu

As part of its divestiture package, C&S will operate 91 of the 105 Colorado Albertsons stores if the Kroger-Albertsons mega-merger is approved.

C&S Wholesale Grocers CEO Eric Winn took the stand on day three of a trial in Denver that aims to block the $24.6 billion Kroger-Albertsons merger. The case, brought by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, is the third trial to stop the proposed mega-merger. Winn is therefore one of many witnesses who have testified for a second or third time on the topic.

C&S is the planned buyer of 91 Albertsons stores in Colorado if the merger goes through. And, as reported by The Denver Gazette, when state attorneys questioned Winn on Wednesday, they commented at one point how Winn knew the drill of questioning after going through similar questioning in the other trials.

The first trial, held in Oregon and brought by federal regulators, has already concluded, with U.S. District Judge Adrienne Nelson working expeditiously on a decision. The second case, in Washington state, is still ongoing. In fact, Kroger and Albertsons’ legal teams explained at the beginning of the third trial that many of their legal team will be flying between Washington and Colorado, apologizing for having absent members of their team occasionally as they work on both trials.

All three trials have created a sense of déjà vu at times, with the hearings focused on competition and the divestiture package, giving rise to Winn’s repeated testimony.